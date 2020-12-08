Persona 5 Strikers officially confirmed for Nintendo Switch, PS4, & Steam in 2021 Atlus has officially pulled back the veil (that slipped slightly in a leak) to reveal that Persona 5 Strikers is headed for a western release in February 2021.

A poorly kept secret over the last week or so was that Persona 5 Strikers (released in Japan in 2020 as Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers) may have been headed for a western release in 2021. Well, now it seems Atlus is ready to show off the goods. We got an official reveal of Persona 5 Strikers alongside the announcement of pre-orders opening shortly.

Atlus officially announced Persona 5 Strikers on the Atlus West Twitter on December 8, 2020, as well as the launch of a new trailer and website for the game. In case you missed it, Persona 5 Strikers is a Musou-style take on the Persona 5 story and the game will be launching on February 23, 2021 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will have players taking on the role of the Phantom Thieves in a more action-oriented setting, playing as one of the characters from the game as you do battle against armies of deadly (and familiar) demons. You can get a look at the game in action just below.

Despite this being the official reveal of the game, we actually learned about Persona 5 Strikers last week in an accidentally leaked trailer launch. Though the trailer was yanked down, the game has also been available in Japan since February. Though Persona 5: Strikers is coming to North American markets pretty much a year after original launch, it still seems like the perfect timing for it. Recently, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity launched successfully, putting up the best-selling numbers of any Musou game yet. With a game as beloved as Persona 5 full of characters perfect for an action setting, Persona 5 Strikers seems like it’s arriving at a perfect time.

With the game launching on February 23 next year, stay tuned for further details as we get closer to Persona 5 Strikers' launch date.