OlliOlli World kickflips onto your screen with a new trailer
The latest trailer for OlliOlli World shows off new locations and moves in latest trailer.
OlliOlli: Switch Stance combines the first two OlliOlli games for Switch users and is available now.
OlliOlli: Switch Stance is dropping this February for all the skating enthusiasts with the Nintendo console.
Racking up high scores is no longer enough, so Roll7 has added a new OlliOlli2 update that pits skaters against one another for bragging rights.
In a new PlayStation Blog post, Roll7 highlights all of the improvements we can expect in OlliOlli 2, some of which have been inspired by other games.
OlliOlli has a few more platforms to ride onto, so it'll hit Xbox One, Wii U, and 3DS early next year.
A new OlliOlli game is in development and Roll7 expects to be released on both PlayStation 4 and the PS Vita in 2015.