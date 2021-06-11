OlliOlli World kickflips onto your screen with a new trailer
The latest trailer for OlliOlli World shows off new locations and moves in latest trailer.
OlliOlli World has received a new trailer during the IGN Expo Livestream. The trailer gives players a bit more insight into the world they will be kickflipping through when it releases later this year on PS5, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.
