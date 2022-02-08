How to perform all tricks - OlliOlli World
If you need a quick reference point for your OlliOlli World tricks, we have you covered.
OlliOlli World opens up the freedom to perform all sorts of skateboarding tricks. With so much available, it can become slightly overwhelming. If you're in the heat of the moment, you might not remember what does what. The full list of the game's tricks is available in the Tricktionary, accessible from the main menu, but you might not always have that at the ready. Just in case, here's the tricktionary for your reference.
Basic, advanced, and special tricks are performed by flicking the left analog stick in a certain direction.
|Basic Tricks
|Action
|Keybinding
|Ollie
|Down
|Kickflip
|Left
|Heelflip
|Right
|No Comply
|Up
|Front Shove
|Quarter-circle down/back
|Back Shove
|Quarter-circle down/forward
|Varial Flip
|Quarter-circle back/down
|Hardflip
|Quarter-circle back/up
|Varial Heel
|Quarter-circle forward/down
|Inward Heelflip
|Quarter-circle forward/up
|Advanced Tricks
|Action
|Keybinding
|360 Front Shove
|Half-circle down/back/up
|Backside 360 Shove
|Half-circle down/forward/up
|360 flip
|Half-circle back/down/forward
|360 Hardflip
|Half-circle back/up/forward
|Laser Flip
|Half-circle forward/down/back
|360 Inward Heelflip
|Half-circle forward/up/back
|540 Front Shove It
|3/4-circle down/back/up/forward
|Backside 540 Shove
|3/4-circle down/forward/up/back
|540 Flip
|3/4-circle back/down/forward/up
|Dolphin Flip
|3/4-circle back/up/forward/down
|Dragon Flip
|3/4-circle forward/up/back/down
|Special Tricks
|Action
|Keybinding
|Fingerflip
|Half-circle down/back/up and return to down
|Impossible
|360 clockwise (starting down)
|Front Foot Impossible
|360 counter-clockwise (starting down)
|Casper Flip
|Half-circle down/forward/up and return to down
|Double Kickflip
|Half-circle left/down/forward and return to left
|720 Flip
|360 counter-clockwise (starting left)
|Backfoot Flip
|Half-circle left/up/forward and return to left
|Double Heelflip
|Half-circle left/up/forward and return to left
|Sal Flip
|360 clockwise (starting right)
|Strawberry Milkshake
|Half-circle right/up/left and return to right
|Kickflip Underflip
|Half-circle up/left/down and return to up
|360 Pressure Flip
|Half-circle up/right/down and return to up
|Backfoot Laser Flip
|Half-circle forward/down/left and go 360 clockwise back to left
Those are the basic tricks. Make sure and use these various combinations when performing grinds and manuals to pull out some additional tricks and add to your combo. This is just the beginning of your OlliOlli World journey and we wish you luck. Follow Shacknews for the latest OlliOlli World stories and all of the latest news and guides.
