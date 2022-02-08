How to perform all tricks - OlliOlli World If you need a quick reference point for your OlliOlli World tricks, we have you covered.

OlliOlli World opens up the freedom to perform all sorts of skateboarding tricks. With so much available, it can become slightly overwhelming. If you're in the heat of the moment, you might not remember what does what. The full list of the game's tricks is available in the Tricktionary, accessible from the main menu, but you might not always have that at the ready. Just in case, here's the tricktionary for your reference.

Basic, advanced, and special tricks are performed by flicking the left analog stick in a certain direction.

Basic Tricks Action Keybinding Ollie Down Kickflip Left Heelflip Right No Comply Up Front Shove Quarter-circle down/back Back Shove Quarter-circle down/forward Varial Flip Quarter-circle back/down Hardflip Quarter-circle back/up Varial Heel Quarter-circle forward/down Inward Heelflip Quarter-circle forward/up

Advanced Tricks Action Keybinding 360 Front Shove Half-circle down/back/up Backside 360 Shove Half-circle down/forward/up 360 flip Half-circle back/down/forward 360 Hardflip Half-circle back/up/forward Laser Flip Half-circle forward/down/back 360 Inward Heelflip Half-circle forward/up/back 540 Front Shove It 3/4-circle down/back/up/forward Backside 540 Shove 3/4-circle down/forward/up/back 540 Flip 3/4-circle back/down/forward/up Dolphin Flip 3/4-circle back/up/forward/down Dragon Flip 3/4-circle forward/up/back/down

Special Tricks Action Keybinding Fingerflip Half-circle down/back/up and return to down Impossible 360 clockwise (starting down) Front Foot Impossible 360 counter-clockwise (starting down) Casper Flip Half-circle down/forward/up and return to down Double Kickflip Half-circle left/down/forward and return to left 720 Flip 360 counter-clockwise (starting left) Backfoot Flip Half-circle left/up/forward and return to left Double Heelflip Half-circle left/up/forward and return to left Sal Flip 360 clockwise (starting right) Strawberry Milkshake Half-circle right/up/left and return to right Kickflip Underflip Half-circle up/left/down and return to up 360 Pressure Flip Half-circle up/right/down and return to up Backfoot Laser Flip Half-circle forward/down/left and go 360 clockwise back to left

Those are the basic tricks. Make sure and use these various combinations when performing grinds and manuals to pull out some additional tricks and add to your combo.