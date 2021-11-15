Private Division acquires OlliOlli World developer Roll7 London-based Roll7 is the latest studio to become part of Take-Two Interactive's indie-focused Private Division.

Roll7 is still working on OlliOlli World, which promises to be the studio’s biggest game yet in its popular side-scrolling skateboard franchise, but it looks like the studio will have new backing going forward. Take-Two Interactive’s Private Division has announced that it will acquire Roll7 and publish OlliOlli World this coming winter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed in the announcement.

Private Division announced the news of the acquisition with Roll7 in a press release on November 15, 2021. According to the announcement, the London-based Roll7 will be absorbed into the Private Division umbrella alongside the likes of Intercept Games, which currently continues work on Kerbal Space Program 2. For Roll7 Co-CEO Simon Bennnett, it presents a fantastic opportunity for Roll7 to grow.

“Private Division has been an incredible publishing partner for OlliOlli World, and we’re elated to continue to grow as a studio as part of the label,” Bennett said, Co-CEO. “Private Division has empowered our amazing team to raise the bar on our creativity and scope for OlliOlli World. Joining the label puts us in a great position to continue to grow and to set our sights on achieving our ambition to become a pre-eminent global videogames developer.”

Private Division was also happy with the overall terms of the acquisition and is looking forward to having the likes of Roll7 under its wing.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Roll7 to the Private Division family,” said Michael Worosz, Executive Vice President and Head of Private Division. “As a team passionate about action sports ourselves, seeing how Roll7 combines the thrill of competition with the zen of achieving flow-state in a videogame is remarkable, and we can’t wait to show the world this phenomenon with our release of OlliOlli World this winter.”

OlliOlli World has looked like a regularly delightful step forward for Roll7 in all of its reveals at the likes of E3 2021 and at the ID@Xbox presentation in August. That said, we’re still waiting to find out exactly when the game will launch. Stay tuned as we await a concrete release date and further details on OlliOlli World, right here at Shacknews.