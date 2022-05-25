OlliOlli World VOID Riders DLC goes galactic in mid-June OlliOlli World is about to defy gravity in new ways with its first DLC expansion.

One of the early breakout titles of 2022 was Roll7's OlliOlli World. After playing around with pixel art for the series' first few games, this latest entry introduced players to a more animated world. The new world has opened up some new possibilities for the skateboarding series, including the potential for DLC stories. The first one was unveiled on Wednesday, as Private Division and Roll7 look to go galactic with OlliOlli World's first expansion: VOID Riders.

OlliOlli World's VOID Riders DLC will introduce some new alien characters, who have come to Radlandia in search of the universe's best skaters. This will set the stage for the introduction of new stages, as well as some new mechanics. Specifically, look for the new tractor beam, which will help skaters defy gravity in order to catch a different kind of air and reach new heights while performing tricks.

The VOID Riders DLC shouldn't set back OlliOlli World owners too much, coming in at a modest $9.99 USD. Those who own the Rad Edition of the game can grab it at no extra charge. This is the first of two expansions set to come to OlliOlli World with the second one currently set to hit near the end of 2022.

OlliOlli World is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch with the VOID Riders DLC set to relese on June 15. For more on this game, check out the OlliOlli World website, as well as our own OlliOlli World page. Be sure to come back to Shacknews for more on the latest games.