ShackStream: Indie-licious skates the colorful OlliOlli World with Roll7 On a special episode of Indie-licious, we're getting together with the developers at Roll7 for a special showcase of OlliOlli World.

OlliOlli World is almost upon us, bringing one of Roll7’s most interesting takes on its own skateboard franchise. Everyone will be able to play this week, and in celebration of its impending release, we’re doing a special Indie-licious with the devs to show off more of what players can look forward to in the game.

OlliOlli World comes to us from developer Roll7 and publisher Private Division. It’s the highly colorful third entry of the OlliOlli series, bringing all-new cartoonish life to the usual side-scrolling skateboard fun of grinding, kickflipping, and, of course, ollieing wild levels. The game comes out on February 8, 2022, on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam.

On today’s Indie-licious, join us on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET as Roll7 Co-Founder Simon Bennett joins us on some live play of the game. You can even ask your own questions if there’s something you’re burning to know. You can also catch the stream just below.

The OlliOlli World is our oyster and we’re going to grind for that pearl as we go live with Roll7 today on this special episode of Indie-licious. Tune in as we go live shortly.