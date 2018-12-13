Suda51 talks No More Heroes 3, expectations, & experimentation
We caught up to Grasshopper Manufacture Goichi "Suda51" Suda to talk about his experimental game design style versus expectations of fans, even on established franchises.
We caught up to Grasshopper Manufacture Goichi "Suda51" Suda to talk about his experimental game design style versus expectations of fans, even on established franchises.
Stay calm and enter the garden of madness with an updated version of the game with HD visuals and included DLC.
Shacknews sat down with Suda51 at E3 2019 to chat about the upcoming No More Heroes 3 and where it stands in the franchise.
Bad Girl comes back in Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes' Bubblegum Fatale DLC, coming out this April.
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes' latest trailer introduces Electric Thunder Tiger II.
Travis returns with the newest No More Heroes adventure and a physical copy, to boot!
Nintendo starts off PAX West with some big news for the upcoming Switch exclusive.
HipHopGamer caught up with Suda51 at PAX East 2018 to talk about Travis Strikes Again and future projects.
We had so much fun with Suda at GDC that we just had to have him back for a live interview and some co-op gameplay at PAX.
Nintendo is bringing a lot of excitement to the PAX party.