ShackStream: No More Heroes 3 hands-on preview gameplay Grasshopper Manufacture is allowing us to get wild in the Garden of Insanity with hands-on play of some early chapters of No More Heroes 3.

It’s been a long time waiting for SUDA51 and Grasshopper Manufacture to bring No More Heroes 3 to play this year. Now, after years of waiting, it’s finally around the corner. The bloody assassin antics of Travis Touchdown are nearly here again, along with a galactic murderer’s row of villains to contend with. If you’ve been waiting to see more of the game, then we just might have you covered. We’ll be streaming a couple of opening chapters of No More Heroes on a special ShackStream today.

No More Heroes 3 has been a very much anticipated game for fans of the cult-hit series. It promises not only the stylish, lightsaber-laden battles we’ve had in the past but also plenty of other activity on our way to save earth from ultra-powerful galactic invaders by killing them all.

You can join us on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET as we go live with very early chapters of the game showing off a bit of the gameplay and story you’re in for when No More Heroes 3 arrives on August 27, 2021, on Nintendo Switch.

We’d like to thank Grasshopper Manufacture for the opportunity to share No More Heroes 3 with you. We’d also like to thank everyone who tunes into streams like this and supports us along the way. Your interaction and engagement make these streams all the more fun. If you’d like to help keep ShackStream productions going, be sure to follow and consider subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Don’t forget that if you have an Amazon Prime account, you can link it up to your Twitch account to get yourself a free Twitch subscription each month. We’d be thrilled if you wanted to spend those free Bezos bucks on us.

No More Heroes 3 is almost here, but if you just can’t wait to see what’s in store, then tune in as we go live shortly with the game, here on the Shacknews Twitch channel.