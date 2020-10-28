New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

No More Heroes 1 and 2 coming to Switch today

The classic action-adventure games are coming to the Switch.
Donovan Erskine
1

One of the most highly-anticipated games of 2021 is No More Heroes 3. The third mainline installment in Goichi Suda’s series is still a ways away, but fans are getting to relive previous entries in the franchise to hold them over. During the latest Nintendo Direct Mini, it was announced that No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2 will be coming to Switch. Even more, the games will be available on the eShop later today.

The surprise Direct Mini featured updates on several third-party titles coming to the Switch. During this event, Travis Touchdown himself, talked about how No More Heroes 1 and 2 would be arriving on the Switch. The games will go live on the eShop later today, both priced at $19.99. 

The October 28 Nintendo Direct Mini, which will be the last of the year, featured several other announcements in the world of Nintendo. This included the news that both Hitman 3 and Control would be coming to the Switch via cloud gaming.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

