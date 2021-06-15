E3 2021: All games, trailers, announcements, news, and presentation VODs
Discover every game announcement, trailer, and news piece revealed during E3 2021.
The 32-player action shooter spinoff of Worms is landing on Nintendo Switch sometime in 2021.
In honor of The Legend of Zelda's 35th anniversary, we're getting a new Game & Watch handheld dedicated to Zelda, and it's coming in November.
At long last, we got a new look at the adventure we'll be taking in Breath of the Wild 2, along with an updated release window.
Nintendo gave fans a release date for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.
The 1930's adventure Strange Brigade is coming to the Switch as seen at Nintendo Direct E3 2021.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is about to release the first piece of its Expansion Pass.
Four of the Danganronpa games are heading to Nintendo's handheld console.
Announced with a new trailer at Nintendo Direct E3 2021, Mario Golf: Super Rush will receive free updates after launch.
The action RPG adventures of Goku and friends is coming with much of its DLC to Nintendo Switch this coming September.