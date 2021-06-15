Where was Splatoon 3 at E3 2021? Nintendo Direct at E3 2021 has concluded and it's left viewers wondering where was Splatoon 3?

E3 2021 is all but over and yet emotions and questions remain. For starters, players are wondering where Splatoon 3 was at Nintendo Direct during the company’s E3 2021 livestream. The game has been announced, and is due out next year, which usually means viewers get treated to some more information, be it a gameplay trailer and even a release date.

Are you wondering where Splatoon 3 was at E3 2021? So were a lot of other people. While you were likely hoping for some news, there was no mention of the next entry in the popular series. This is certainly surprising, especially considering the game was revealed back in February 2021 with a three minute trailer, which you can check out below.

Though not technically gameplay, the trailer did show off a slick-looking bow, some character customizations, and a glimpse at what looks like an arena. Because it wasn’t an actual gameplay trailer, players were hoping more would be shown during Nintendo’s E3 2021 conference.

As for where it was, there’s really no telling. It’s likely still too early in development to show or the presentation was already too full to warrant anything extra. Nintendo went the route of showing games that have concrete release dates, except for Breath of the Wild 2, which received another trailer featuring a fresh look at the land of Hyrule.

Splatoon 3 is scheduled to release next year in 2022. While it wasn’t at E3 2021, there were a whole lot of other games announced and covered during the Nintendo Direct. If you think you missed something during the week of gaming, check out the Shacknews E3 2021 page for our comprehensive coverage of the event.