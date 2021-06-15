The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 gets new reveal at Nintendo Direct E3 2021 At long last, we got a new look at the adventure we'll be taking in Breath of the Wild 2, along with an updated release window.

It’s been a very long time since we heard anything new about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. After being teased officially by Nintendo at E3 2019, the game went nearly dead silent for the last couple years. Now, we finally have a fresh reveal of the game showing off the adventures we’ll be able to continue with Zelda and Link in the fight against evil. Moreover, Nintendo shared an updated release window for 2022!

Nintendo offered the new reveal of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 during its E3 2021 Direct presentation on June 15, 2021. Back in E3 2019 during the tease, Nintendo had some very interesting things to show, such as the possibility of an actual Ganon return (instead of just the corrupted aura that mostly made up Calamity Ganon). You can see the new trailer for the game just below.

The long awaited first gameplay glimpse is finally here with a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 shown as the final announcement from Nintendo Direct E3 2021. The new teaser clocks in at a little under a minute and a half and gives us a look at Link and Zelda as we last saw them, dealing with the calamity that we know all too well from the previous adventure. After fading to black, we get a triumphant score and open to some scenes of link soaring through the air and striding among what look like sky islands. New enemy variations and even a different type of Sheikah equipment are also teased.

It appears as though Link will be getting an upgrade to the Sheikah Slate from Breath of the Wild in the form of an arm sleeve. We can see Link use this to push a spiked ball with the Magnesis ability and boulder over a group of Moblins and Bokoblins. The new gameplay teaser for Breath of the Wild 2 gets even more intriguing from there as Link gets transported through solid rock up to one of the numerous sky islands that we've seen so far. The trailer leaves us with an ominous view of Hyrule Castle being hoisted into the air as what looks like Calamitous energy erupts and emanates from underneath. Fade to black. 2022.

All I can say is, wow. The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild 2 is sure to be another defining moment for the Nintendo Switch, just as much as its predecessor or maybe more. With a new release window set for 2022, we only have a year and a half at the most to wait until we can experience the sequel to the best selling Zelda game in history. For many, this Nintendo Direct was the last hurrah at E3 2021, but now it's hard to not anticipate an in-depth look at Breath of the Wild 2 at E3 2022.

