GO Battle League PvP coming to Pokemon GO in 2020
Trainer battles are about to hit the next level, as Pokemon GO prepares to launch the GO Battle League next year.
New Ghost-types are making their way into Pokemon GO for this year's Halloween event, as players can pick up Darkrai and Yamask for the first time.
New Pokemon, new challenges, and more have come to the popular mobile game.
Some of the biggest names in the gaming industry have committed to fighting the current climate crisis together.
Learn how to get the new Unova Stones and evolve Gen 5 Pokemon in the latest Pokemon Go update.
The world of Pokemon Go has become even bigger thanks to the discovery of Gen 5 Pokemon.
Catch the wave and ride it into a bigger Pokemon Go collection of water monsters!
The PvP side of Pokemon Go is coming out to play with the World Championship competition next month.
The team at Portkey Games loves to see player's selfie avatar pictures and their Ministry IDs in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.
Shacknews talks with Niantic to learn what the company did to make Harry Potter: Wizards Unite such a huge success.