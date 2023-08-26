Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global: Dates, cost, habitats, and raid hours Here's everything you need to know for when Pokemon GO Fest 2023 goes Global.

Every year, Pokemon GO players from around the world come together to meet new people, explore new places, and catch hundreds of Pokemon. There's a lot that Pokemon GO Fest has to offer the average Pokemon GO user, whether they're a premium ticket holder or a casual free-to-play user. Shacknews has everything you need to know about this year's epic event.

Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global dates

Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global will take place on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27. The event will run on both days from 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. local time.

Those looking for rare Pokemon will want to swing by for the first day. Niantic and The Pokemon Company are bringing out Diancie on Saturday, August 26. Those who have a Pokemon GO Fest ticket will receive an exclusive Special Research that will lead to a Diancie encounter. On top of that, complete Carbink raids to earn Diancie Mega Energy that will help you unlock Mega Diancie.

Sunday, August 27 will see ticket-holders receive a new Special Research that will lead to an encounter with Mega Rayquaza. Those who attended Pokemon GO Fest in London, Osaka, and New York City have already had their chance to encounter this ultra-powerful Pokemon, but this will be the first time that Mega Rayquaza encounters go global.

Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Habitat hours and encounters

There are more than 70 Pokemon available during this year's Pokemon GO Fest. All of the Pokemon featured during GO Fest will appear in different habitats at different hours. Here are the habitat hours, as well as which Pokemon will be featured:

Quartz Terrarium (10AM and 2PM) : Pikachu wearing a quartz crown,* Clefairy*, Lickitung*, Heracross*, Miltank*, Wurmple*, Wishmur*, Skitty*, Luvdisc*, East Sea Shellos*, Buneary*, Audino*, Foongus*, Morelull

: Pikachu wearing a quartz crown,* Clefairy*, Lickitung*, Heracross*, Miltank*, Wurmple*, Wishmur*, Skitty*, Luvdisc*, East Sea Shellos*, Buneary*, Audino*, Foongus*, Morelull Pyrite Sands (11AM and 3PM) : Pikachu wearing a pyrite crown*, Sandshrew*, Alolan Diglett*, Psyduck*, Girafarig*, Shuckle*, Trapinch*, Gible*, Hippopotas*, Timburr*, Joltik*, Binacle*, Helioptile*, Grubbin

: Pikachu wearing a pyrite crown*, Sandshrew*, Alolan Diglett*, Psyduck*, Girafarig*, Shuckle*, Trapinch*, Gible*, Hippopotas*, Timburr*, Joltik*, Binacle*, Helioptile*, Grubbin Malachite Wilderness (12PM and 4PM) : Caterpie*, Pikachu wearing a malachite crown*, Bellsprout*, Scyther*, Snorlax wearing a cowboy hat*, Spinarak, Remoraid*, Roselia*, Snover*, Cottonee*, Ferroseed*, Stunfisk*, Fomantis, Oranguru*

: Caterpie*, Pikachu wearing a malachite crown*, Bellsprout*, Scyther*, Snorlax wearing a cowboy hat*, Spinarak, Remoraid*, Roselia*, Snover*, Cottonee*, Ferroseed*, Stunfisk*, Fomantis, Oranguru* Aquamarine Shores (1PM and 5PM): Pikachu wearing an aquamarine crown*, Horsea*, Lapras*, Marill*, Wobbuffet*, Carvanha*, Barboach*, Bagon*, Beldum*, West Sea Shellos*, Woobat*, Tympole*, Goomy*, Mareanie

(* - Low percentage chance of a Shiny encounter)

The following Raids will be available throughout the weekend:

One-Star Raids : Pikachu wearing a quartz crown, Pikachu wearing a pyrite crown, Pikachu wearing a malachite crown, Pikachu wearing an aquamarine crown, Goomy

: Pikachu wearing a quartz crown, Pikachu wearing a pyrite crown, Pikachu wearing a malachite crown, Pikachu wearing an aquamarine crown, Goomy Two-Star Raids : Carbink

: Carbink Three-Star Raids : Snorlax wearing a cowboy hat

: Snorlax wearing a cowboy hat Primal Raids: Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon

Make sure you're evolving your Pokemon during these two days, too. The following featured attacks will be available during GO Fest:

Butterfree with Fast Attack Bug Bite (Evolve from Metapod)

(Evolve from Metapod) Sandslash with Charged Attack Night Slash (Evolve from Sandshrew)

(Evolve from Sandshrew) Clefable with Fast Attack Pound (Evolve from Clefairy)

(Evolve from Clefairy) Flygon with Charged Attack Earth Power (Evolve from Vibrava)

(Evolve from Vibrava) Salamence with Charged Attack Outrage (Evolve from Shelgon)

(Evolve from Shelgon) Metagross with Charged Attack Meteor Mash (Evolve from Metang)

(Evolve from Metang) Roserade with Fast Attack Bullet Seed and Charged Attack Weather Ball (Evolve from Roselia)

Lickilicky with Charged Attack Body Slam (Evolve from Lickitung)

Pokemon GO Fest 2022: Ticket cost and benefits



Source: AP Images for Niantic

Tickets for Pokemon GO Fest will sell for $14.99 USD. Ticket holders will receive the following benefits:

Increased chance of Shiny Pokemon encounters

Up to six Special Trades per day

Special 7km Eggs

A special Diancie encounter at the end of the Special Research

Four Collection Challenges (one for each habitat)

Up to nine bonus Raid Passes on each day

Incense will attract Unown A, D, I, M, N, and O across all habitats. It will attract Hisuian Growlithe in the Quartz Terrarium habitat, Pawniard in the Pyrite Sands habitat, Carnivine in the Malachite Wilderness habitat, and Pachirisu in the Aquamarine Shores habitat

Special avatar items

Special Global XP Challenges

Special event stickers

Pokemon GO Fest tickets can be picked up as an in-app purchase.

That's everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global. Niantic has further details on the Pokemon GO Fest website.