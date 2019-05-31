Mortal Kombat 11 - Hands-on preview with Sindel
The Empress of Outworld has returned, but before Sindel graces Mortal Kombat 11, Shacknews takes some time to go hands-on.
The Empress of Outworld has returned, but before Sindel graces Mortal Kombat 11, Shacknews takes some time to go hands-on.
Try out the popular fighting game for free this weekend on either console of your choice.
Mortal Kombat 11 is getting a very special guest next week. Shacknews recently had a chance to try out The Terminator prior to his release.
The latest gameplay for Mortal Kombat 11 shows off the upcoming DLC combatant, the T-800 Terminator.
The new Team Raids mode will pit three players against a boss in separate fights.
The rest of the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack DLC has been revealed and that list includes a couple of guest characters in the form of the Joker and the Terminator.
Mortal Kombat 11 has a new DLC character and Shacknews is here to take a look at Nightwolf's moves, Fatalities, and Brutalities.
The wolf has arrived, as Mortal Kombat 11 reveals the new Nightwolf DLC trailer just ahead of EVO 2019.
Seasonal Kombat comes to Mortal Kombat 11 with the arrival of Tuesday's Kombat League update.
Friday's Shang Tsung trailer also revealed what's next for Mortal Kombat 11's DLC roster, including two returning faces and a very special guest character.