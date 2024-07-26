New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Mortal Kombat 1 Year 2 DLC includes Ghostface, Noob Saibot, and the T-1000

Mortal Kombat 1 will also introduce Animality finishers in Year 2.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
WB Games
5

Mortal Kombat 1 had a San Diego Comic Con panel where developer NetherRealm showed off new content coming to the game over the next year. Year 2 of Mortal Kombat 1 DLC will add a slew of new fighters and Kameo characters including Ghostface and Conan the Barbarian.

NetherRealm’s Ed Boon took the SDCC stage to announce the Year 2 DLC for Mortal Kombat 1. The following characters will be added to Mortal Kombat 1’s roster over the next year:

  • Noob Saibot
  • Ghostface
  • Conan the Barbarian
  • Cyrax
  • Sektor
  • T-1000

Boon also announced the Khaos Reigns add-on, which will expand the story of Mortal Kombat 1. Longtime fans of the series will also recognize Animalities, the creature-based finishers that were introduced back in Mortal Kombat 3, which are making a return in MK1.

The Khaos Reigns expansion for Mortal Kombat 1 will be released on September 24, 2024. For more on Mortal Kombat 1 and the rest of the FGC, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    July 26, 2024 3:18 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Mortal Kombat 1 Year 2 DLC includes Ghostface, Noob Saibot, and the T-1000

    • packav
      reply
      July 26, 2024 3:41 PM

      neat! I wonder if they licensed the Scream Ghostface or like BHVR for DBD had to license the costume company's The Ghost Face

      • shred. legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 26, 2024 4:01 PM

        I think they got the original voice actor, so I'm guessing it's licensed. I can't wait to see what they come up with for his moveset.

    • wunderbred legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 26, 2024 4:03 PM

      Suddenly need this

      • multisync legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 26, 2024 4:08 PM

        it got me too, I barely play at all but this expands the story mode which is really just the best mk movie ever made.

        • wunderbred legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 26, 2024 4:12 PM

          The T-1000 seems very much like the perfect fighting game character. It seems innate in his very design. I’m so excited.

    • MuteMode legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      July 26, 2024 4:14 PM

      Looking forward to the Ultimate edition with all the DLC in a year or two.

    • Turd Ferguson legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      July 26, 2024 4:19 PM

      Ghostface better be tripping over shit in some of these fatalities.

Hello, Meet Lola