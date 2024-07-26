Mortal Kombat 1 Year 2 DLC includes Ghostface, Noob Saibot, and the T-1000 Mortal Kombat 1 will also introduce Animality finishers in Year 2.

Mortal Kombat 1 had a San Diego Comic Con panel where developer NetherRealm showed off new content coming to the game over the next year. Year 2 of Mortal Kombat 1 DLC will add a slew of new fighters and Kameo characters including Ghostface and Conan the Barbarian.

NetherRealm’s Ed Boon took the SDCC stage to announce the Year 2 DLC for Mortal Kombat 1. The following characters will be added to Mortal Kombat 1’s roster over the next year:

Noob Saibot

Ghostface

Conan the Barbarian

Cyrax

Sektor

T-1000

Boon also announced the Khaos Reigns add-on, which will expand the story of Mortal Kombat 1. Longtime fans of the series will also recognize Animalities, the creature-based finishers that were introduced back in Mortal Kombat 3, which are making a return in MK1.

The Khaos Reigns expansion for Mortal Kombat 1 will be released on September 24, 2024. For more on Mortal Kombat 1 and the rest of the FGC, stick with Shacknews.