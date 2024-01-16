SonicFox warns they will drop Mortal Kombat 1 if the game doesn't improve The multi-fighting game champion lamented recent gameplay changes and a lack of communication from NetherRealm Studios.

SonicFox has long been a strong voice in the NetherRealm games community, having competed heavily in them and seized championships over the course of their long career. However, it sounds like the quality of support and communication surrounding Mortal Kombat 1 may be wearing even SonicFox down. The champ shared that with so many other fighting games doing so well, if Mortal Kombat 1 doesn’t improve, they will drop it.

This commentary came directly out of SonicFox’s Twitter over the last few days, especially on top of the solid show of support from Bandai Namco as it closed down the era of Tekken 7 with the Tekken World Tour 2023 Finals. In response to the close of Tekken 7 and the continued showing of content for Tekken 8, SonicFox began by sharing that they wished NetherRealm would rise to the level of support that other fighting game companies have showed.

“Tekken is so sick man. I really wish NRS had this level of communication and love the way the other major fighters do,” SonicFox shared. “It makes me so envious because they easily could and could do it with flying colors.”

SonicFox still hopes NetherRealm Studios can improve Mortal Kombat 1, but has no qualms about dropping the game if it takes too long.

Source: SonicFox

SonicFox would go on to clarify that they have every hope for Mortal Kombat 1 to rise to a potential that matches its fun, but they won’t weather the issues forever.

I am hopeful that it is not too late for MK1 to get back on the right track. I know there are certain things that are completely WB’s fault and not necessarily NRS, but it doesn’t change the situation we are in. If not, I will drop the game. I’ve done this many times already.

SonicFox is referring to Mortal Kombat X, Injustice 2, and Mortal Kombat 11, where eventually they bowed out of competition to focus on other games. The most recent case of this can be seen at EVO 2023 where SonicFox DQ’d from Mortal Kombat 11 to put their attention on Street Fighter 6.

When one of the most vibrant voices in the field is talking about dropping the game, it seems like Mortal Kombat 1 might need a serious turnaround, even with further content on the way its Kombat Pack. Stay tuned as we continue to follow the game for further updates and news.