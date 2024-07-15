Mortal Kombat 1 gives first look at Takeda gameplay Takeda will be playable this weekend at EVO 2024.

With EVO going down in Las Vegas later this week, NetherRealm has announced that Takeda, the next DLC fighter for Mortal Kombat 1, will be playable at the event. Prior to the start of EVO, the studio released a video showcasing Takeda’s moves and abilities in MK1.

NetherRealm shared the Takeda gameplay video this morning. Takeda uses his signature whips to lash enemies from afar and quickly close the distance between them. He’s also got explosive shurikens that he can throw at the ground to launch an enemy. In his finisher, Takeda wraps his whips around the enemy, squeezing them until they explode into blood and guts.

Originally introduced in Mortal Kombat X, Takeda is the son of Kenshi. He’s a member of the Shirai Ryu and Special Forces, and ushered in a new class of Mortal Kombat characters alongside Cassie Cage, Jacqui Briggs, and Kung Jin.

Takeda comes to Mortal Kombat 1 on July 23. He’ll release alongside Ferra, the latest Kameo fighter. Count on Shacknews for all your Mortal Kombat 1 updates.