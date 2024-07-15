New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Mortal Kombat 1 gives first look at Takeda gameplay

Takeda will be playable this weekend at EVO 2024.
WB Games
With EVO going down in Las Vegas later this week, NetherRealm has announced that Takeda, the next DLC fighter for Mortal Kombat 1, will be playable at the event. Prior to the start of EVO, the studio released a video showcasing Takeda’s moves and abilities in MK1.

NetherRealm shared the Takeda gameplay video this morning. Takeda uses his signature whips to lash enemies from afar and quickly close the distance between them. He’s also got explosive shurikens that he can throw at the ground to launch an enemy. In his finisher, Takeda wraps his whips around the enemy, squeezing them until they explode into blood and guts.

Originally introduced in Mortal Kombat X, Takeda is the son of Kenshi. He’s a member of the Shirai Ryu and Special Forces, and ushered in a new class of Mortal Kombat characters alongside Cassie Cage, Jacqui Briggs, and Kung Jin.

Takeda comes to Mortal Kombat 1 on July 23. He’ll release alongside Ferra, the latest Kameo fighter. Count on Shacknews for all your Mortal Kombat 1 updates.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

