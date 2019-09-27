Mortal Kombat co-creator shows how Scorpion's spear throw was first created
Ed Boon recently posted some behind the scenes footage showing how Scorpion's iconic 'get-over-here' spear throw was conceived.
The new Team Raids mode will pit three players against a boss in separate fights.
NeatherRealm's latest brawler ups the ante in this new online beta gameplay footage from Mortal Kombat 11.
Find out what the Mortal Kombat 11 beta start and end times are.
Check out some new gameplay from Mortal Kombat 11, including some Brutalities that weren't showcased at the reveal.
The gameplay debut stream for Mortal Kombat 11 features a super quick tease of Kabal, but no further information yet.
Everyone wants to know what the brutal Fatality finishing moves look like in the new entry, so take a look at this MK11 trailer.
The Mortal Kombat 9 fan-favorite rejoins the cast of kombatants.
The seven-character lineup shown in the MK11 gameplay debut included Baraka and a brand new face.
The newest installment in the venerable fighting series is gracing our consoles this April.