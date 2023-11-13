Homelander actor Antony Starr will not reprise his role in Mortal Kombat 1 The face and voice of Homelander in Amazon Prime Video's The Boys will not be lending his talents to the Homelander DLC in Mortal Kombat 1.

It doesn’t seem like Antony Starr will be bringing his Homelander chops to the character’s appearance in Mortal Kombat 1. The Boys’ Homelander character is a dastardly one, and a major part of that egotistical and self-serving persona was brought to life in incredible fashion by Starr, who plays the character in the Amazon Prime Video series. Antony Starr himself recently shared that he’s not on deck to reprise Homelander in the game.

Starr stated that he was not involved in Homelander’s Mortal Kombat 1 appearance on his personal Instagram this last weekend. When asked in the comments of the post whether he’d be supplying the character’s voice or face capture, Starr gave a rather plain and clean “nope.”

Source: Uppercut Editions LLC

This comes as a bit of a surprise. Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios were able to bring JK Simmons in to reprise his role as Omni-Man in the opening volley of Mortal Kombat 1’s Kombat Pack DLC. Moreover, NetherRealm has brought in high-profile actors and actresses in the past to lend their talents to the series, such as Peter Weller as RoboCop, Sylvester Stallone as Rambo, and Megan Fox as Nitara. It doesn’t seem likely that NetherRealm or WB would lack the resources to bring Starr in. More likely, it may have not fit into Starr’s schedule, or was perhaps affected by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which only just recently reached a conclusion.

Either way, Starr says he’s out as Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1, meaning we’ll likely hear another voice behind the character. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for updates on this story, such as who will be playing Homelander in place of Starr.