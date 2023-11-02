Omni-Man gets release date in Mortal Kombat 1 Mortal Kombat 1 is set to welcome Omni-Man and Tremor to the game in mid-November.

Mortal Kombat 1 has been out for a moment now, and one of its first DLC fighters is officially set to join the fray next week. Omni-Man has been teased for quite some time, and will be the first fighter of Mortal Kombat 1’s first Kombat Pack to join the roster. He’ll be joined by Tremor (a Kameo fighter this time) when they become available in Mortal Kombat 1 next week.

NetherRealm Studios shared the details on Omni-Man and Tremor joining the Mortal Kombat 1 roster on the Mortal Kombat Twitter. There, we got an extensive new gameplay trailer showing off Omni-Man’s fighting style, and then dropping the release date. Omni-Man and Tremor will join Mortal Kombat 1 on November 9, 2023. It’s worth noting that Tremor is Kameo only. He’ll be delivering assist attacks and, of course, have his own fatality to end the match if you so desire. They’re also the first arriving members of the first confirmed Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack.

Source: NetherRealm Studios

Omni-Man looks like he’s going to have a heavy rushdown style. Many of his moves are just built for manhandling opponents up close. What’s more dangerous is that if you have him at range, he appears to have a parry where if you try to hit him with a projectile, he’ll dodge it and come in right on top of you for an attack. It’s also been confirmed that JK Simmons is reprising his role as the voice of Omni-Man. Tremor looks like he’s about control. He can help keep pressure on your opponent with a rolling, low projectile. However, he also has a reflector shield that will send incoming projectiles back, making him dangerous against projectile-spamming zoners.

With Omni-Man and Tremor set to hit the Mortal Kombat 1 roster on November 9, stay tuned for more updates and news on the game as it drops. We’ll keep you covered on all Mortal Kombat 1 info right here.