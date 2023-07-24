Mortal Kombat 1 brings JK Simmons back to reprise his role as the voice of Omni-Man Robert Kirkman and Ed Boon confirmed JK Simmons for Omni-Man during a San Diego Comic-Con interview.

Last week gave us another big Mortal Kombat 1 news drop when we learned the newest crop of revealed characters for the game would include Omni-Man as DLC. It gets better. Over the weekend, Ed Boon and Robert Kirkman confirmed that JK Simmons would be reprising his role and supplying the voice of Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1.

JK Simmons’ involvement as Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1 was confirmed during an interview with Skybound at San Diego Comic-Con. It was there Invincible and Omni-Man creator Robert Kirkman and Mortal Kombat 1 lead Ed Boon shared the small detail about Simmons voicing Omni-Man. The confirmation happened as Boon happened to mention the energy that Simmons was bringing to his lines for Mortal Kombat 1.

“It's as authentic as it can be," Boon said of Simmons’ performance for Mortal Kombat 1.

JK Simmons will lend his iconic voice to once again play Omni-Man in his appearance in Mortal Kombat 1.

It should come as a delight to any fans who saw the announcement of the DLC last weekend. During one of the latest trailers for Mortal Kombat 1, we saw the DLC Kombat Pack, which will bring Omni-Man to the game, as well as Quan Chi, Ermac, Takeda, Homelander, and Peacemaker. Mortal Kombat has been pretty good about bringing the best and most authentic versions of its guest characters to play. Peter Weller took up the face and voice of RoboCop in Mortal Kombat 11, as did Sylvester Stallone for the voice and face of Rambo.

Nonetheless, it’s good to know JK Simmons is on board for his part in Mortal Kombat 1. His dry and brusque demeanor brought a fan-favorite performance for Omni-Man that helped make the first season a smash hit. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for the latest on Mortal Kombat and see all of the characters that have been confirmed so far.