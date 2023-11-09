Mortal Kombat 1 has sold nearly 3 million copies since launch During Warner Bros. Discovery's recent earnings results, CEO David Zaslav claimed NetherRealm's latest fighter is doing quite well.

Mortal Kombat 1 has been out in the wild for a month, and despite concerns about balancing and content in the game, the hype is still real according to Warner Bros. The Warner Bros. Discovery company recently shared its earnings results for the latest quarter, and in those results, they shared early sales figures of Mortal Kombat 1. It’s sold around 3 million copies since it launched in September 2023.

CEO David Zaslav shared Mortal Kombat 1’s sales figures in the conference call related to its Q3 2023 earnings results this week. While not everything has been going great at WB, the company’s gaming market ran strong with support from Mortal Kombat 1 and Hogwarts Legacy sales. Zaslav claims the game has hit nearly 3 million units since it came out on September 14, 2023. The game is also running hot today with Omni-Man from Invincible arriving as the first DLC character in the Kombat Pack.

Mortal Kombat 1's presentation and mechanics were big winners despite the game having some balance issues.

Source: NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1 came out to some strong reviews in September, including here in our Shacknews review. It’s most certainly a looker with some solid mechanics in the Kameos and a good story to boot. The only real issues affecting it have been balance issues and some strange bugs, such as one that caused Player 2 combos to not work like Player 1 combos, and another that made it so Kameos and certain inputs couldn’t be put in simultaneously. General Shao even had a bug where he couldn’t access his axe moves under certain conditions. Many of these have been addressed, but it’s left many wondering if the game needed a bit more time to cook.

Even so, fans still seem to be buying Mortal Kombat 1 up and WB Discovery is happy with that. With Omni-Man coming to the game today, it’s arguably an interesting week to play. Stay tuned for more details and news on Mortal Kombat 1, here at Shacknews.