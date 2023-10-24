Mortal Kombat 1 patch notes for October 23, 2023 The October 23 patch notes for Mortal Kombat 1 highlight several corrections and updates coming to the game.

Mortal Kombat 1 has had a bit of a rocky launch, but the team at NetherRealm are working to make several corrections and adjustments. The latest of these fixes can be found in the patch notes that were released on October 23, 2023.

OCTOBER UPDATE



Source: NetherRealm

The October update for Mortal Kombat 1 can be read in full on the official Warner Bros. Games website or below.

General Gameplay Adjustments

Move list corrections

Localization fixes

AI adjustments & improvements

Improvements to Screen Reader functionality

Added Halloween Finisher, which is available in the Premium Store

Added Halloween Variant to Cage Mansion Arena, available for free to all players

Wu Shi Academy Arena Evening Variant, Koncept Art, & Music can now be unlocked by players

Shrine can now be activated right away after receiving a reward

Fixed cases where the yellow notification for New Items would not clear

Fixed issue that sometimes causes players to not have access to DLC while Offline

Adjusted camera placement for Goro (Kameo) & Motaro (Kameo) in Kustomize Photo Mode

Fixed situation in Kameo Kustomize where randomizing Kameo Palettes would not save new setting

Fixed miscellaneous circumstances of visual effects in Kustomize disappearing too quickly

Added ability to Tag Moves to the screen during play from the Move List

Move List now returns to last tab used & remembers if Advanced View is toggled

Fixed a physics issue likely to occur when pausing at a certain timing in Tutorial Mode

Tutorial Mode text adjustments & corrections

Removed difficulty selection from Endless Tower in Klassic Towers

Added Online Leaderboards to Klassic Towers

Added Voice Chat Options to Mute Yourself & Mute Other Players to Main Menu Audio Options & Online Pause Menu

In-game Ping / Connection Indicator can now be enabled in Online Options

Added Forever King Mode to Online KOTH

Fixed visual issues occurring after some brutalities were performed

Fixed visual issues that sometimes occurred when a Quitality happened in the air

Fixed an issue that could cut off some intro clash dialogue early

Adjusted last hit animation when defeating your opponent with a jumping attack

Increased default combo damage scaling on sweep & fast knockdown reactions

Announcer will now say the Arena name after a Random Arena is selected

Fixed several situations where facial animations would get stuck in one pose for an extended period of time

Fixed several issues that could occur when defeating an endurance opponent

Fixed several visual issues in Test Your Might

Fixed several visual issues that could occur during victory cinematics

Fixed a rare issue which could cause Player Select to become unresponsive if both players input a specific sequence

Fix for several brutalities causing the game to become unresponsive under certain rare conditions

Fixed situation in which the Kameo could obstruct view of the main character during the Fatal Blow cinematic

Fixed a rare issue which could cause Fatal Blows on hit to briefly lose invulnerability before the cinematic begins

Fixed issue with Kameo Summons entering from the wrong side when called near the corner during specific situations

Removed the ability to perform a reversal without letting go of block

Removed a window where Ambush Attacks would be done during the last 3 frames of block stun

Fixed issue that when pressing Kameo input button at the same exact timing as an attack button causes one of the inputs to be ignored

Fixed issue with some cancels using Enhanced specials not executing properly when used at specific timing with a Kameo Ambush

Fatal Blows now use the correct reduced combo damage scaling

Fixed issue with certain Kameo attacks when used in a combo would prevent brutalities

Fixed specific situations where the character performing Breaker would instantly recover

Fixed issue which could cause multiple input Kameo moves preventing the main character from performing a special cancel

Flawless Block now also reduces Super Meter gained from blocked attacks as well as block damage

Fixed issue with several Kameo Projectiles that could cause the opponent to face the wrong direction when hit

Fixed certain Kameo attacks still able to be performed while the Kameo is in a knocked out / cooldown state

Practice Mode

Fixed changes to Kontrols not working correctly when using playback recording

Block Type now appears when Damage Text is On if the attack does zero damage

Fixed rare issue that could cause the AI to do Getup/Reversals even when set to off

Fixed issue with Auto Block not functioning if Breaker Mode is set to On

Fixed UI issue that could cause Kustom Dummy settings to not update after using a Playback Recording

Jump Movement Mode now immediately jumps after recovery has ended from being hit

Invasions

Fixed some camera positioning issues

Adjusted Armor on some common enemies

Super Armor no longer reduces damage

Reduced the chance for Ambushes to trigger

Players can now toggle to a faster navigation speed by pressing R3

Talismans now have 1 hit of Armor reduced reduced startup & recovery

Fixed an issue during kombat which could cause attacks to not hit when affected by Magic Aura Modifier

Fixed several lingering visual effect issues during kombat

Adjusted rotation of Hourly, Daily, & Weekly Towers in the Gateway Mesa

Fixed a UI issue with stats causing them to not properly display if increased above 254 points

Fixed a UI issue which would not correctly display the number of Ornate Keys available when opening a Locked Chest

Players can now use a Talisman while morphed into opponent as Shang Tsung

Fixed issue which sometimes allowed brutalities to be performed in endurance modes, causing incorrect animations to occur

Elemental Armor is now based on number of hits instead of damage (resisted damage doesn't count as a hit, effective damage shatters it).

Story Mode

Fixed several cutscene transition camera issues

Fixed visual and audio issues with several Timeline Invaders during Chapter 15

Ninja Mime Timeline Invader will no longer talk

Character Specific Adjustments

Ashrah

Soaring Demon (Towards + Front Kick) can no longer be 2in1 cancelled when Up Blocked

Fixed visual issue that would cause the opponent to have an incorrect animation after being hit by Spirit Slice and not inputting any actions for a period of time

Baraka

Stab Stab has increased combo damage scaling when hit out of synced animation

Chop Chop has increased combo damage scaling when hit out of synced animation

Adjusted Victim Regions when stand blocking & Up Blocking

Fixed several issues with Bleeding Foot (Back + Front Kick) which could cause him to go outside boundaries of the Arena, move to unexpected locations when it is interrupted, and causing characters to pass through with attacks

General Shao

Fixed issue that could cause Axe to become permanently inactive if he loses a round while performing Axe Quake or Axe Recall

Fixed issue that could cause Axe to become permanently inactive if his opponent uses Shujinko's Kopy Kat while it is planted from Power Strike

Fixed issue which was causing all special moves to do less block damage than expected

Fixed visual effects issue during Fatal Blow startup

Geras

Shattered Sands (Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) has increased combo damage scaling when hit out of synced animation

History Lesson has increased combo damage scaling when hit out of synced animation

Interrupting History Lesson now causes combo damage scaling to be applied

Fixed issue with Redo which could cause it to no longer rewind Geras to his marked location when he is hit after certain attacks

Fixed issue that allowed Geras to block during the recovery of Redo in certain situations

Fixed inconsistency with direction of hit reactions when Geras and Time Clone are on opposite sides of the opponent during Double Time

Fixed visual issue when Geras is defeated while using Redo

Fixed issue with glowing eye color not changing based on selected Palette

AI will now execute Time Klone attacks while Double Time is active

Havik

Blood Bath has increased combo damage scaling when hit out of synced animation

Interrupting Skab Stab now causes combo damage scaling to be applied

Fixed issue with Corpse Taunt which would allow the opponent to block follow-up attacks in certain circumstances

Corpse Taunt hit reaction will no longer execute if hitting the opponent while they are under the effects of Time Stop

Fixed several End of Round taunt visual issues

Johnny Cage

Fixed issue with Show Off that could cause Down + Back Punch attacks from some characters to recover excessively slow

Fixed repeating sound effect issue when Johnny Cage is selected as either character during Fatality Practice

Kenshi

Enhanced Spiritual Alignment used while Shujinko Mimic ancestor is active no longer allows two Ancestors to be active at the same time

Fixed visual issue with Kenshi's sword not appearing as your Kustomized sword during Ancestral Assist

Fixed lingering visual issue with some End of Round taunts

Adjusted audio during Upper Gash (Jump + Back Punch)

Fixed Kameo UI flickering when Kameo Gauge is set to Refill in Practice Mode while Ancestor is active

Kitana

Fancy Strike (Back + 1) hit reaction adjusted and now has positive hit advantage

High Heel (Front Kick) hit reaction adjusted and now has positive hit advantage

Kung Lao

Hat Toss hit reaction adjusted and now has positive hit advantage when done up close

Downward Slice (Towards + Back Punch) no longer has 10 more frames of blockstun if Flawless Blocked compared to Regular Block

Slightly Increased combo damage scaling after Enhanced Shaolin Shimmy

Li Mei

Fixed lingering visual effects when Pankration Champion (Back Kick, Front Kick, Front Punch, Back Punch) is interrupted

Fixed visual effects flickering at the end of her victory screen

Mileena

Ballerenal Failure (Back Punch, Front Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) has increased combo damage scaling when hit out of synced animation

Enhanced Roll has increased combo damage scaling when hit out of synced animation

Fixed lingering visual effects after Roll is punished on block

Fixed incorrect death animation if a grounded opponent is defeated by The Right Sais (Back Punch, Front Punch)

Fixed mask clipping issues on several Palettes

Nitara

Blood Sacrifice now does 5 damage (down from 50)

Fixed issue which was causing all special moves to do slightly less block damage than expected

Fixed issue that was causing Enhanced Air Dash to be used instead of Air Dash if hit by a Breaker or ending a combo under certain circumstances

Adjusted audio during Quick Taste

Raiden

Lightning Strikes (Back + Back Punch) has increased combo damage scaling when hit out of synced animation

Shocker has increased combo damage scaling when hit out of synced animation

Increased combo damage scaling on Enhanced Shocker

Electric Fly has increased combo damage scaling when hit out of synced animation

Double Take (Jump + Front Punch, Front Kick, Back Kick) hit reaction adjusted

He Can Slap (Jump + Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch) hit reaction adjusted

Whirlwind (Jump + Back Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick) damage and hit reaction adjusted

Rain

Water Dragon (Jump + Front Punch, Back Kick, Back Punch) hit reaction adjusted

Rain God hit reaction adjusted

Fixed Overkast (Jump + Back Punch, Back Kick) & Drownpour (Jump + Back Punch, Back Kick, Front Kick) not allowing Kameo Ambushes or special cancels to be performed

Drizzle (Jump + Back Punch) is now vulnerable to Up Block

Fixed issue with Up Flow sometimes hitting behind Rain & can no longer sometimes cause a lingering hitbox when interrupted with specific timing

Fixed Rain God, Ancient Trap, Geyser & Enhanced Geyser not displaying Punish when hit during recovery frames

Fixed rare audio issue that could cause the opponent's sound effects to be distorted for a short time if Rain's Throw is interrupted

Reiko

Savage Siege (Back Kick, Front Kick) hit reaction adjusted

Interrupting Pale Rider now causes combo damage scaling to be applied

Fixed issue with Full Cross (Jump + Back Punch) into Busted Knuckles (Front Punch) causing Straight Punch (Back Punch) to execute instead

Fixed rare issue that could cause the AI to get stuck endlessly jumping if Fatal Blow misses

Reptile

Tipping The Scales (Jump + Front Punch, Back Punch) hit reaction adjusted

Death Roll has increased combo damage scaling when hit out of synced animation

Enhanced Invisibility now causes Reptile to become harder to see faster than Invisibility

Fixed issue which would prevent fatality attempt if last round is won by hitting a grounded opponent with Force Ball

Fixed incorrect blood color appearing when hit by certain attacks and brutalities

Scorpion

Burning Fist (Jump + Front Punch, Back Punch) hit reaction adjusted

Krushing Kunai (Jump + Front Punch, Front Kick) hit reaction adjusted

Fixed issue with rope disappearing if hit by a freeze reaction during various attacks

Sindel

Fixed situation where Levitate used multiple times in a combo could lead into an attack becoming unblockable

Fixed visual issue when Fatal Blow hits the opponent close to the corner

Fixed missing visual effects on Brutality Victory pose

Adjusted audio during Inspire & Enhanced Inspire

Shang Tsung

Major Complications (Jump + Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Punch) hit reaction adjusted

Festering Wounds (Jump + Back Punch, Back Punch) hit reaction adjusted

Injection has increased combo damage scaling when hit out of synced animation

Ground Skull & (Air) Down Skull special moves build less Super Meter on hit

Invisibility moves used during Form Stealer will no longer sometimes prevent Shang Tsung from returning to his base form

The Klassic (Down + Back Punch) brutality can now be performed when morphed into opponent

Fixed face animations sometimes not working as intended when morphing into opponent

Fixed situations where incorrect animation when Old Form Shang Tsung is defeated by a Brutality

Fixed AI getting stuck in situations where they stay in Old Form or Young Form for the rest of the match

Smoke

Smoke Bomb no longer ignores combo damage scaling on last hit

Jump Attacks after Enhanced Smoke-Port no longer have extra recovery occasionally

Fixed rare visual issue when doing special cancels which could cause blood effects to move erratically

Fixed rare visual issue with Smoke Bomb where Smoke briefly appears again after disappearing

Sub-Zero

Ice Klone will no longer disappear when teleported by his own Kameo

Fixed issue which could sometimes cause Kameo Wakeup or Kameo Reversal invulnerability visual effect to not appear

Fixed visual issues when hitting Kameos with Deadly Vapors

Tanya

Piety (Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Punch) has slightly increased range, has 2 more active frames, recovers 2 frames faster on miss, and has a different hit reaction when hitting an airborne opponent

(Air) Heavenly Hand has increased hitbox when used in a combo, and hit reaction changed when hitting an airborne opponent

Brought Low (Front Kick, Front Punch + Front Kick) has increased combo damage scaling when hit out of synced animation

Message From Above (Back + Back Punch, Front Kick) is now vulnerable to Up Block

Fixed issue that could sometimes cause Spinning Splits Kick to pass through opponents

Heavenly Hand, Enhanced Heavenly Hand, (Air) Heavenly Hand and (Air) Enhanced Heavenly Hand are no longer throw immune during some recovery frames

Fixed Seeking Guidance, Heavenly Hand, Enhanced Heavenly Hand, (Air) Heavenly Hand and (Air) Enhanced Heavenly Hand not displaying Punish when hit during recovery frames

Fixed visual issues with Divine Protection while under the effects of Sub-Zero (Kameo)'s Arctic Armor

Fixed lingering visual effect issues that could sometimes occur after Seeking Guidance

Cyrax (Kameo)

Adjusted combo damage scaling on Kopter Chopper & Horizontal Kopter Chopper

Cancelling Kopter Chopper into Horizontal Kopter Chopper now costs 50% Kameo Gauge

Slightly faster Kameo Gauge recharge speed after Horizontal Kopter Chopper

Kopter Chopper & Horizontal Kopter Chopper will no longer sometimes cause the wrong reaction facing direction on hit

Fixed camera issues when using Kopter Chopper during some characters Throws

Darrius (Kameo)

No longer lingers around if the round ends while he is waiting to perform Eat Dirt

Fixed clipping issues during forward throw on some Arenas

Frost (Kameo)

Fixed issue that could cause Ice Karpet to move the opponent high in the air if they are hit close to the ground in certain circumstances

Goro (Kameo)

Increased recharge delay of Raise the Roof when used more than once in the same combo

Jax (Kameo)

Slightly Increased recharge delay of Back Breaker when used more than once in the same combo

Kano (Kameo)

Slightly Increased recharge delay of Knife Toss when used more than once in the same combo

Kung Lao (Kameo)

Adjusted the recharge rate of Buzz Saw

Buzz Saw will no longer sometimes cause the wrong reaction facing direction on hit

Spin no longer has incorrect hit reaction when done as a reversal

Fixed situation where Away We Go was used 3 times in a combo it could lead to an attack becoming unblockable

Motaro (Kameo)

Fixed issue with Motaro could still be interacted by the opponent if they jump over Tail Shot

Punish message now appears if character is hit during the recovery of Charge! Fatal Blow

Fixed situation where if Centurian Warp was used 3 times in a combo it could lead to an attack becoming unblockable

Sareena (Kameo)

Increased recharge delay of Kia's Blades when used more than once in the same combo

Fixed issue allowing opponent to gain Super Meter while being hit by Jataaka's Kurse

Fixed long delay that could sometimes occur after Sareena performs her End of Round Taunt

Scorpion (Kameo) - Increased recharge delay of Fire Breath when used more than once in the same combo

Sektor (Kameo)

Increased recharge delay of Up Rocket & Homing Rocket when used more than once in the same combo

Fixed Rare visual issues during Fatal Blow

Sonya (Kameo) - Slightly increased recharge delay of Square Wave & Leg Grab when used more than once in the same combo

Stryker (Kameo)

Increased recharge delay of Low Grenade Toss & High Grenade Toss when used more than once in the same combo

Low Grenade Toss & High Grenade Toss will no longer sometimes cause the wrong reaction facing direction on hit

Shujinko (Kameo)

Kopy Kat Ice Slide (Sub-Zero) now does 110 (up from 30)

Mimic Time Stop (Geras) will now cause an alternate hit reaction if the victim has already been hit by Time Stop in the same combo

Mimic Stab Stab (Baraka) now does correct damage to an airborne opponent

Roll (Mileena), Drill Kick (Tanya), Charging Pain (Reiko), and Sand-Nado (Geras) will no longer sometimes cause alternate hit reactions when used in certain combos with Shujinko's Mimic

Fixed using Smoke's Invisibility followed by Fatal Blow causing lingering invisibility proceeded by re-appearing with no visual effects

Shujinko morphing into a Shang Tsung opponent's Kameo will no longer cause himself to get stuck near the corner in certain rare situations

Fixed visual issue when performing Kopy Kat against Havik

Fixed issue during endurance fights which could cause Kopy Kat and Mimic to not work as intended after the first opponent

