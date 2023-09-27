Mortal Kombat 1 patch notes - September 27, 2023 NetherRealm is hitting bugs with a Brutality in the latest Mortal Kombat 1 update.

Now that Mortal Kombat is out in the world, developer NetherRealm has shifted its focus to improving the game by addressing bugs and other issues that have popped up. A new patch has been deployed for PC and consoles, so let’s dive into the patch notes.

Mortal Kombat 1 patch notes - September 27, 2023



Source: WB Games

NetherRealm posted the patch notes for today’s update on the game’s official website.

Xbox Series X and PS5

Addressed issues in Invasions

Daily/Weekly quests can now all be completed

Brutality move lists corrected

Stability fixes

Localization fixes

Steam and Epic Games Store

Addressed issues in Invasions

Daily/Weekly quests can now all be completed

Brutality move lists corrected

Stability fixes

Localization fixes

Added keyboard mapping to use Keyboard-To-Speech during online matches

Added setting to disable Motion Blur

Fixed situations where transitioning from cutscenes would not disable V-Sync

Fixed VFX behavior during lower framerates

Fixed facial animations for Quan Chi

Fixed physics behavior during Brutalities

General UI & text improvements

Mouse support improvements

Those are the full Mortal Kombat 1 patch notes for console and PC. It primarily targets bug fixes and stability issues. Pay a visit to our Mortal Kombat 1 topic page for future updates on the fighting game.