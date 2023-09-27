Mortal Kombat 1 patch notes - September 27, 2023
NetherRealm is hitting bugs with a Brutality in the latest Mortal Kombat 1 update.
Now that Mortal Kombat is out in the world, developer NetherRealm has shifted its focus to improving the game by addressing bugs and other issues that have popped up. A new patch has been deployed for PC and consoles, so let’s dive into the patch notes.
NetherRealm posted the patch notes for today’s update on the game’s official website.
Xbox Series X and PS5
- Addressed issues in Invasions
- Daily/Weekly quests can now all be completed
- Brutality move lists corrected
- Stability fixes
- Localization fixes
Steam and Epic Games Store
- Addressed issues in Invasions
- Daily/Weekly quests can now all be completed
- Brutality move lists corrected
- Stability fixes
- Localization fixes
- Added keyboard mapping to use Keyboard-To-Speech during online matches
- Added setting to disable Motion Blur
- Fixed situations where transitioning from cutscenes would not disable V-Sync
- Fixed VFX behavior during lower framerates
- Fixed facial animations for Quan Chi
- Fixed physics behavior during Brutalities
- General UI & text improvements
- Mouse support improvements
Those are the full Mortal Kombat 1 patch notes for console and PC. It primarily targets bug fixes and stability issues. Pay a visit to our Mortal Kombat 1 topic page for future updates on the fighting game.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Mortal Kombat 1 patch notes - September 27, 2023