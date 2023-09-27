New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Mortal Kombat 1 patch notes - September 27, 2023

NetherRealm is hitting bugs with a Brutality in the latest Mortal Kombat 1 update.
Donovan Erskine
WB Games
1

Now that Mortal Kombat is out in the world, developer NetherRealm has shifted its focus to improving the game by addressing bugs and other issues that have popped up. A new patch has been deployed for PC and consoles, so let’s dive into the patch notes.

Mortal Kombat 1 patch notes - September 27, 2023

Liu Kang, his eyes glowing.

NetherRealm posted the patch notes for today’s update on the game’s official website.

Xbox Series X and PS5

  • Addressed issues in Invasions
  • Daily/Weekly quests can now all be completed
  • Brutality move lists corrected
  • Stability fixes
  • Localization fixes

Steam and Epic Games Store

  • Addressed issues in Invasions
  • Daily/Weekly quests can now all be completed
  • Brutality move lists corrected
  • Stability fixes
  • Localization fixes
  • Added keyboard mapping to use Keyboard-To-Speech during online matches
  • Added setting to disable Motion Blur
  • Fixed situations where transitioning from cutscenes would not disable V-Sync
  • Fixed VFX behavior during lower framerates
  • Fixed facial animations for Quan Chi
  • Fixed physics behavior during Brutalities
  • General UI & text improvements
  • Mouse support improvements

Those are the full Mortal Kombat 1 patch notes for console and PC. It primarily targets bug fixes and stability issues. Pay a visit to our Mortal Kombat 1 topic page for future updates on the fighting game.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

