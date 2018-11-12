Wave launches multi-channel VR live concert platform
Wave is offering a virtual experience platform that will connect artists with fans on an unprecedented level.
Roland has announced two new grooveboxes. The MC-707 and the MC-101. No word on an MC-1001, yet.
Yung Gravy, bbno$ have a new song called Whip A Tesla and we have deciphered the lyrics for you.
Famous nerdcore rapper Mega Ran dropped by the booth to talk about his new collab with MC Lars, the Dewey Decibel System and geek out about all the games being shown off at E3 2019.
Ludopium's music-based platformer has arrived, but does it hit all the right notes? Our review.
These vinyl Resident Evil 1 and 2 original soundtracks are rising from the dead with gorgeous packaging.
Fall asleep to the soothing sounds of this new Celeste-themed piano collection.
DJs and vinyl lovers across the world rejoice as the most popular turntable of all time is being reborn thanks to Panasonic.
This new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate trailer might be the new guile theme in reverse. Everything goes with this!
Sing along with your favorite new virtual K-pop group, straight out of League of Legends!