Sega adds 13 dates to Sonic Symphony World Tour

Sega has responded to fan demand with additional shows for its Sonic Symphony World Tour.
Donovan Erskine
1

The Sonic Symphony World Tour began last year and is bringing the iconic tunes of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise directly to fans with live performances. The tour was initially scheduled to conclude this summer, but will now run through January of 2025 as Sega has added 13 new dates.

Sega announced the extension of the Sonic Symphony World Tour in a press release today. The majority of new dates are in US cities like Boston, Los Angeles, Orlando, and Washington D.C. The lone non-US location that has been added to the tour is in London on September 28, 2024.

Key art for the Sonic Symphony World Tour.

Source: Sega

The Sonic Symphony World Tour features a live orchestra that plays various songs from throughout the history of the iconic blue blur.

Fans interested in attending the Sonic Symphony World Tour can pick up tickets on the concert’s official website.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

