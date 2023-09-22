OneRepublic and Mishaal Tamer release Assassin's Creed Mirage song Mirage is inspired by the latest entry in Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed franchise.

Major recording artists collaborating with video game studios to create original songs inspired by some of the most popular games has been an increasing trend in recent years. Starfield, League of Legends, and Valorant are just a few games to pull in some major musical talent for an original tune in recent memory. Ahead of the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft’s iconic franchise is getting its own song by way of OneRepbulic and Mishaal Tamer.

Aptly titled Mirage, the new song by OneRepublic was shared on the band’s official YouTube channel today. It features Mishaal Tamer, a popular Saudi artist. The music video features shots of Assassin’s Creed Mirage protagonist Basim as well as other shot’s of Ubisoft’s recreation of Baghdad. OneRepublic lead singer Ryan Tedder spoke about the opportunity to make a song for Assassin’s Creed.

Most people don’t know this about me, but my band and I are closet gamers. I’ve been a huge fan of Assassin’s Creed since the beginning. Having toured extensively in the Middle East, I wanted to capture the spirit of that region and reflect the location of the game sonically as much as possible. I can’t wait for our fans and fans of AC to hear what we came up with. This was a definite pinch myself moment.

Mishaal Tamer also provided a statement on being able to collaborate with OneRepublic and make a song for Mirage.

To be featured on a song with my musical heroes, OneRepublic that soundtracks my favorite video game, is a dream come true. I am honored to be a part of this special collaboration with OneRepublic and Assassins Creed.

This is just the latest band to release a song themed around a new video game release. Last month, Imagine Dragons released Children of the Sky to celebrate the launch of Starfield.