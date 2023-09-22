New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

OneRepublic and Mishaal Tamer release Assassin's Creed Mirage song

Mirage is inspired by the latest entry in Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed franchise.
Donovan Erskine
Major recording artists collaborating with video game studios to create original songs inspired by some of the most popular games has been an increasing trend in recent years. Starfield, League of Legends, and Valorant are just a few games to pull in some major musical talent for an original tune in recent memory. Ahead of the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft’s iconic franchise is getting its own song by way of OneRepbulic and Mishaal Tamer.

Aptly titled Mirage, the new song by OneRepublic was shared on the band’s official YouTube channel today. It features Mishaal Tamer, a popular Saudi artist. The music video features shots of Assassin’s Creed Mirage protagonist Basim as well as other shot’s of Ubisoft’s recreation of Baghdad. OneRepublic lead singer Ryan Tedder spoke about the opportunity to make a song for Assassin’s Creed.

Mishaal Tamer also provided a statement on being able to collaborate with OneRepublic and make a song for Mirage.

This is just the latest band to release a song themed around a new video game release. Last month, Imagine Dragons released Children of the Sky to celebrate the launch of Starfield.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

