New Sonic The Hedgehog movie trailer doesn't look that bad
A new Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer has been launched by Paramount Pictures, and it smooths out the rough edges of the first surprisingly well.
We sat down with the director of Lego DC Batman Family Matters to discuss working the highs and lows of working with 2D and 3D animation.
Following a leak made earlier this week, new promotional material for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie finally shows the blue speedster running.
Resident Evil fans have all sorts of good news to get excited about these days and now they have a Netflix series to look forward to.
The script for the upcoming Gears of War film from Universal Pictures will be penned by xXx: Return of Xander Cage writer F. Scott Frazier.
The Monster Hunter film is currently filming and Jovovich has given us all another taste with a new picture.
Pokemon fans got their first extended look at the Detective Pikachu movie on Monday with the first trailer. There's a lot to take in, so Shacknews is here to break it all down.
Because there are no more games in the world with good stories...?
Twitch and Pokemon are evolving stream marathons to their inevitable next level.
The new Tomb Raider movie captures a lot of the essence of the rebooted games, but that's mostly not a good thing.