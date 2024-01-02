Jack Black reportedly cast as Steve in Minecraft movie Hot off his dazzling performance as Bowser, Jack Black is taking on another gaming icon.

As the video game adaptation renaissance continues across television and film, audiences have waited with great curiosity to learn more about Warner Bros. Minecraft film. While we already knew about actor Jason Mamoa’s involvement with the film, another massive name may have just joined the ensemble. Jack Black has reportedly been cast in the Minecraft movie as Steve.

The news of Jack Black starring in the Minecraft movie came from a Deadline report today. According to the publication, the Minecraft movie will soon kick off production in New Zealand, and Black’s involvement was one of the details to come out as a result. Most notably, the report claims that Jack Black will play none other than Steve, Minecraft’s legendary protagonist.



Source: Microsoft

Story details about the Minecraft movie are still unknown, but just about anyone who’s looked at a screen in the past decade will recognize the blocky visage of Steve, the default playable character in Minecraft. The original announcement revealed that the Minecraft movie will be live-action, adding even more curiosity and intrigue to the project.

Minecraft will mark Jack Black’s third video game movie of the decade. Just earlier this year, he enchanted audiences as Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, taking the internet by storm with his original song Peaches. Black is also set to play Claptrap in the upcoming Borderlands movie from Eli Roth. To keep up with all the film and television adaptations happening in Hollywood, Shacknews has you covered.