Jack Black cast as Claptrap in the Borderlands movie Jack Black joins the likes of Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart in the Borderlands film.

Director Eli Roth’s film adaptation of Borderlands is set to hit theaters in 2023. With the movie going into production soon, we’ve been ramping up on announcements surrounding the project. In just the last month, we learned both Kevin Hart and Jamie Lee Curtis would be joining the movie. Now, more casting news has arrived. We now know that actor Jack Black will play the role of Claptrap in the Borderlands movie.

This news comes from Lionsgate itself, as the studio shared the news of Jack Black’s casting with trade websites on February 11. “I am so excited to reunite with Jack, this time in the recording booth,” Director Eli Roth shared. The two previously worked together, along with Cate Blanchett in 2018’s A House with a Clock in Its Walls. “Claptrap is the funniest character in the game, and Jack is perfect to bring him to the big screen,” he continued.

Claptrap is easily the most recognizable character from the Borderlands series, as the wisecracking robot makes an appearance in just about every iteration of the property. With Jack Black known for his comedic chops, this pick makes a lot of sense. Black will also co-star with Kevin Hart, who will play Roland. The two previously worked together on the rebooted Jumanji films.

Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, also spoke to the casting. “It’s one of the biggest no-brainer casting decisions we’ve ever made. Everyone who’s ever played the game knows Jack is perfect for this part. We’re thrilled he will add his endless comic energy and voice to our film – he’ll bring so much to the movie.”

The Borderlands film is currently in pre-production and will star Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jack Black. For future updates, visit the Borderlands movie topic page on Shacknews.