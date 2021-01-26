Borderlands movie casts Kevin Hart as Roland Kevin Hart joins Cate Blanchett in the live-action adaptation of Borderlands.

Video game adaptations are seeing a huge surge in popularity, as a countless number of projects are in the works across film and television. One of the upcoming video game adaptations is that of Borderlands, a live-action film directed by Eli Roth. We already knew that Cate Blanhett would be starring in the film, and we now know who will be playing opposite of her. Kevin Hart has signed on to play Roland in the Borderlands movie.

This news comes via The Hollywood Reporter, as the studio states that Hart had been in talks to join the film for months, just recently putting pen to paper on the deal. Hart of course is no stranger to video game movies. He starred alongside Dwayne Johnson in two Jumanji films that held all the qualities of a video game movie, short of actually being based on a video game.

The report states that Kevin Hart will be playing the role of Roland, which is sure to raise a couple of eyebrows. A highly-skilled master of firearms, Roland is a bit of a contrast from the extremely goofy, over-the-top characters we’ve seen Hart play in so many movies. Of course, this doesn’t mean he isn’t fit for the role, as we’ve also seen him switch it up a bit in movies like The Upside.

The Borderlands movie is still a long ways away from seeing the big screen, but producer Lionsgate is certainly stacking up talent both in front of and behind the camera. Kevin Hart joins two-time Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett, who will be playing the role of Lillith. Eli Roth is directing the film, and has tons of experience making movies. Borderlands is still in pre-production, its release date is yet to be determined.