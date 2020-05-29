Eli Roth's Borderlands film adaptation will star Cate Blanchett Cate Blanchett has snagged a film role in the Borderlands movie, marking one of the few times a major actor has starred in a video game film.

Actress Cate Blanchett will be starring in the upcoming film adaptation of Borderlands from Eli Roth. This marks one of the few times a high-profile actress has starred in a video game movie, barring films like Tomb Raider.

Blanchett will take on the role of pivotal Siren character Lilith, a character with formidable powers who's been extremely important in the Borderlands narrative. It's unclear at this time where in the story this film will pick up, but Lilith's presence is felt throughout the entirety of the franchise.

It's a great time for video game movies, as the success of Sonic the Hedgehog and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu have indicated, and Blanchett will be another great reason for fans to go to the movies to see Borderlands come to life.

Screenwriter Craig Mazin is working on the script, and the film will be produced by Avi and Ari Arad via Arad Productions.

"I’m so excited to dive into the world of Borderlands, and I could not be doing it with a better script, producing team and studio. I have a long, successful history with Lionsgate — I feel like we have grown up together and that everything in my directing career has led to a project of this scale and ambition," Roth said earlier this year of the project in a statement.

It's unclear what kind of story will play out in the movie, but as we inch closer to some sort of completion date and start learning more about the cast, that will undoubtedly be revealed soon enough. Until then, be sure to let us know your dream casting choices.