Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children will hit US theaters ahead of Rebirth's release This will be the first time that the director's cut of the Advent Children film has ever appeared in US theaters.

Back in 2005, Square Enix and Sony Pictures reignited our love of Final Fantasy 7 with the Advent Children movie, marking not only a solid follow-up to the main story, but also a groundbreaking CG film that still stands up well today. Now, about 19 years later, and ahead of the release of Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, Square Enix and Sony are bringing the director’s cut of the film to US theaters for the first time ever. It will be available to see for two days just before Rebirth launches in late February.

Square Enix announced the US theater appearance of Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children Director’s Cut in a press release this week. According to the announcement Advent Children will make its way to US theaters for the first time ever on February 21 and February 22. The Feb 21 date will be the subtitled version and the Feb 22 will be the English voiced dubbed version. Supported by Fathom Events, it will appear in more than 650 theaters nationwide and tickets and theater availability are out now.

Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children will make a limited US theater appearance ahead of Rebirth's release on February 21 and February 22.

Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children was a major thing when it launched in 2005. It not only presented the original game’s universe in incredible detail that would become iconic to the modern look of Midgar, Cloud, and other elements, but it also rekindled love of the original game and led to a resurgence of interest in new Final Fantasy 7 content. 19 years later, we’re about to get the much-anticipated second chapter of the remake and it’s looking incredible to say the least.

If you want to re-experience Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children, or see it for the first time, don’t miss getting tickets and checking availability ahead of the film’s limited theater appearance. Stay tuned for more Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth coverage as well.