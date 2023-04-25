The Super Mario Bros. Movie will get select Japanese screenings in North America To celebrate The Super Mario Bros. Movie opening in Japan this weekend, select theaters in the United States will screen the Japanese version.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has almost earned over $1 billion globally and it has yet to open in Nintendo's home country of Japan. That big day is coming this Friday. To celebrate, the Japanese version of The Super Mario Bros. Movie will also open in select theaters across the United States and Canada.

The following theaters will be showing The Super Mario Bros. Movie in Japanese this Friday, April 28 after the movie opens in Japan:

Consolidatred Theatres Ward (Honolulu, HI)

AMC Del Amo 18 (Los Angeles, CA)

AMD Orange 30 (Los Angeles, CA)

AMC Burbank 16 (Burbank, CA)

Cinemark Lincoln Square Cinemas (Seattle, WA)

Yonge-Dundas Cineplex Cinemas (Toronto, Ontario)

AMC Empire 25 (New York, NY)

AMC Mercado (San Francisco, CA)

AMC Metreon 16 (San Francisco, CA)

SilverCity Riverport Cinemas (Vancouver, British Columbia)

Japanese screenings don't appear to be widespread and kept to the major coastal cities across the United States and Canada. Of course, this is always subject to change. Be sure to check out the Super Mario Bros. Movie website in case Universal decides to add more theaters to this list. Check your local listings, as well. It's always possible that Universal could distribute the movie farther out than these cities, especially as time goes on. At worst, if you're unable to catch the Japanese version of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in theaters, expect to at least see it in the eventual Peacock release whenever that time comes.

The Shacknews staff has had a lot to say about The Super Mario Bros. Movie. We'll continue to cover Universal and Illumination's big hit as it inches closer to the big $1 billion milestone. For those readers who have already seen this Universal/Nintendo collaboration, why not check out what we expect to see in the inevitable sequel?