The Super Mario Bros. Movie crosses $700 million at the box office Nintendo and Universal's Mario film surpassed expectations in its second week at theaters, hitting another milestone.

It’s hard to overstate the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in the less than two weeks since its release. The video game adaptation scored a record-breaking opening weekend and has now carried that momentum into a second week. The Super Mario Bros. Movie exceeded expectations this past weekend, eating up $92 million at the domestic box office. This was enough to push The Super Mario Bros. Movie past the $700 million mark.

Variety reported the latest numbers for the Super Mario Bros. Movie today. The film was expected to make $87 million over the weekend, but ended up taking home $92 million. As official weekend numbers trickle in, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is crossing $700 million earned at the box office. Analysts are now expecting the film to join the coveted $1 billion club in the coming weeks.



The Super Mario Bros. Movie is already the highest-grossing video game movie of all time, shattering the record previously held by Warcraft in less than two weeks. Nintendo and Universal Pictures will expand on that record as the film hits more markets in the near future. Notably, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has yet to debut in Japan, Nintendo’s home country. The film opens in Japan on April 28.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has already left its fingerprint on pop culture in the short time since its debut, with songs like Jack Black’s Peaches doing numbers on social media and streaming services. Fans have also been carefully pointing out various easter eggs and cameos, including vocal appearances by Charles Martinet, the original voice of Mario.

With The Super Mario Bros. Movie shattering box office records, it’s only a matter of time until we get official word on a sequel, or perhaps another project from Nintendo and Universal. We were big fans of the movie here at Shacknews and are curious about where the franchise could go from here. Stay with us for more Super Mario Bros. Movie news as we monitor its financial performance.