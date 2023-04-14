Super Mario Bros. Movie becomes highest grossing video game adaptation at $500 million This week, The Super Mario Bros. Movie officially knocked Detective Pikachu off the top spot as highest grossing video game film.

There has been little doubt that The Super Mario Bros. Movie would top the charts as one of the most viewed video game films yet, but it just broke new records. Garnering over $500 million USD in box office sales between domestic and international markets, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has officially become the highest grossing video game adaptation of all time, knocking off Detective Pikachu at the top.

The latest box office results for The Super Mario Bros. Movie were reported via Variety on April 14, 2023. As of this writing, the film has earned around $260.3 million domestically. It also pulled in $248.4 million internationally, making for a total box office gross of around $508.7 million. That puts it well ahead of previous record holder Detective Pikachu, which previously held the record at around $433 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

One of the strong points of the Super Mario Bros. Movie was Jack Black and Charlie Day's performances as Bowser and Luigi respectively.

The critical response to The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been all over the board, with some critics loving it and others not quite enthralled with its breakneck pace or sheer amount of Easter egg content and nods to the source material. That said, we highly enjoyed the film in our review, noting that while the story is indeed rushed, it’s still a great film adaptation of the Super Mario franchise with some standout performances and a lot of fun packed in. Nintendo is very clearly gearing up for what comes next too, no doubt spurred even further by the huge box office sales of this initial film.

With The Super Mario Bros. Movie sitting at the top of the charts, we’ll look forward to seeing what further cinematic treats Nintendo and Illumination have in store for us. Stay tuned for more Nintendo movie news right here at Shacknews.