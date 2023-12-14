Hideo Kojima partners with A24 for Death Stranding film A24 has announced it will partner with Kojima to produce the live-action Death Stranding film, which was said to be in production at Hammerstone Studios in 2022.

A major shift has happened in the production of a live-action film based on Kojima Productions game Death Stranding. A24 has announced it is partnering with Hideo Kojima and his studio to produce the film. While we knew that a film may be in the works, it’s unknown if other production companies rumored at the time are still on board.

A24 announced its partnership with Kojima Productions and its entering into production on a Death Stranding film project via the A24 Twitter on December 14, 2023. According to the announcement, A24 is now producing the live-action Death Stranding movie in partnership with Hideo Kojima. The film was initially reported in December 2022, but at the time it was said to be in production at Hammerstone Studios, which had recently produced horror-thriller film Barbarian. It’s currently unknown if Hammerstone is still involved in the project, as the studio is not mentioned at all in current announcements.

Source: A24

Hideo Kojima had some kind words to say about A24 in a statement on his partnership with the company:

A24 was born into this world about 10 years ago, their presence is singular within the industry, they are like no other. The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative. I have been attracted to their creations and they have even inspired my own work. Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last 8 years. Now, we are making a Death Stranding movie together. There are a lot of ‘game adaptation films’ out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game. The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born.

If there was any doubt about whether or not the Death Stranding movie was actually happening, it’s likely being settled now. With A24 now on the project, stay tuned for further information on the film as details are announced.