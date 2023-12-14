Hideo Kojima partners with A24 for Death Stranding film
A24 has announced it will partner with Kojima to produce the live-action Death Stranding film, which was said to be in production at Hammerstone Studios in 2022.
A major shift has happened in the production of a live-action film based on Kojima Productions game Death Stranding. A24 has announced it is partnering with Hideo Kojima and his studio to produce the film. While we knew that a film may be in the works, it’s unknown if other production companies rumored at the time are still on board.
A24 announced its partnership with Kojima Productions and its entering into production on a Death Stranding film project via the A24 Twitter on December 14, 2023. According to the announcement, A24 is now producing the live-action Death Stranding movie in partnership with Hideo Kojima. The film was initially reported in December 2022, but at the time it was said to be in production at Hammerstone Studios, which had recently produced horror-thriller film Barbarian. It’s currently unknown if Hammerstone is still involved in the project, as the studio is not mentioned at all in current announcements.
Hideo Kojima had some kind words to say about A24 in a statement on his partnership with the company:
If there was any doubt about whether or not the Death Stranding movie was actually happening, it’s likely being settled now. With A24 now on the project, stay tuned for further information on the film as details are announced.
Its artsy and mid-budget focus may not be around much longer, it sounds like.
https://youtu.be/waG17oqklBE?si=L5mOy7xMcvdBvLfL
I really like the space that they've occupied in the film landscape in recent years, so I'm hoping they don't change too much moving forward.
It is kinda weird. That said, I don't really pay attention to who distributes movies. But more often than not, when a movie opens up with the A24 logo it usually ends up being pretty solid. They seem to have a knack for giving good creatives the tools they need to be successful and helping them market the films.
I am not sure what made the game work will translate to the screen. The game made me cry like a big baby, but I am not sure they will be able to pull that off in a movie, and covering everything in the game seems impossible in a 2-3h film. Sure there is plenty that can be cut, and I am sure the BTs will be awesome and scary on film, but I don't know if it will end up packing the same emotional power that the game did.
