Kojima Studios' Death Stranding to receive a film adaptation Hammerstone Studios and Kojima Studios will team up for a Death Stranding movie.

It was just a week ago that Hideo Kojima himself appeared on stage to announce Death Stranding 2, a proper follow-up to the 2019 action game. Now, the world of Death Stranding will expand once more, and outside of the gaming sphere. Kojima Productions will collaborate with Hammerstone Studios to produce a Death Stranding movie.

Deadline was the first to report the news of a Death Stranding movie being in development. Kojima Productions, the team behind the video game source material, will produce the film adaptation. It’s being financed by Hammerstone Studios, which most recently produced the horror-thriller Barbarian.



Source: Kojima Productions

The Death Stranding movie will follow the story of the 2019 game, with protagonist Sam Porter Bridges working to restore connections to various colonies on earth following a cataclysmic event. “I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios,” said Hideo Kojima in a statement. “This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing Death Stranding to the big screen.”

Death Stranding featured several notable live-action actors (Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Margaret Qually, etc.). With that, it will be interesting to see if some, or even all of those actors return to play their characters in the movie. There has been no announcement in regard to casting, a director, or screenwriters. That said, Hammerstone Studios promises that this will be “an authentic Hideo Kojima production.”

Death Stranding joins the incredibly long list of video game adaptations in the works across Hollywood. With Hideo Kojima himself and his team producing the picture, fans will likely be optimistic that they’ll do the source material justice. With Death Stranding officially a franchise now, stick with Shacknews for the latest updates on future projects.