Minecraft gets PS4 cross-play starting today with Bedrock version
Now everyone can get in on the fun when It comes to Minecraft, even if they happen to be playing on PS4.
Now everyone can get in on the fun when It comes to Minecraft, even if they happen to be playing on PS4.
The long-awaited upgrade to 4K graphics for Minecraft fans isn't going to be happening now, unfortunately.
Closed beta access on iOS will be rolling out to additional players soon.
Microsoft and Mojang and preparing to unleash a blocky dungeon crawler that aims to take the franchise in a fresh direction.
Mojang took its Minecraft Earth AR app to Apple's WWDC 2019 presentation to showcase the game in front of a live audience.
Minecraft Earth is a brand-new AR mobile app to celebrate the game's 10-year anniversary.
Minecraft's 10-year anniversary map is like a massive interactive museum.
Version 1.14, the Village and Pillage update, is now available for Minecraft Bedrock and Java editions.
The newest version of Minecraft adjusts several parameters of the game, notably removing two references to creator Markus "Notch" Persson.
All the Minecraft action you know and love, now with cuddly cats and fluffy pandas.