ShackStream: Defending the Overworld in Minecraft Legends We're checking out Minecraft Legends in today's special ShackStream.

Minecraft Legends is the latest spin-off of Mojang’s iconic sandbox game. It injects some action-strategy flavor into the familiar universe, and we’ll be showing it off today in a special ShackStream. Join us as we face off against each other to defend our bases and conquer the Overworld.

Our Minecraft Legends ShackStream will occur today, April 14, 2023, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. We’re streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel and will upload it to our YouTube channel after the stream ends. The stream will feature Ozzie Mejia, TJ Denzer, Blake Morse, and Donovan Erskine.

Minecraft Legends isn’t out until next week, but we’ve had it for a while now and had a good bit of fun with it, as illustrated in our review. If you’re interested in learning more about the game, stop by and ask us questions in the chat, and we’ll answer everything we can.

Minecraft Legends is an action strategy game that tasks you with destroying Piglin Outposts and defending villages from oncoming attacks. This is done by summoning Golems and other mobs to fight on your behalf and building walls to keep enemies out. In Versus mode, players go head-to-head to destroy each other's bases and be crowned ruler of the Overworld.

We look forward to showcasing Minecraft Legends on stream and seeing which Shack Staff member reigns supreme. If you want to support our livestream efforts, consider subscribing with Twitch Prime!