Mojang is ending new content development on Minecraft Legends Snow vs Snouts will be the last Lost Legend for Minecraft Legends as Mojang wraps up development of new content on the game.

Minecraft Legends has been another spinoff in Mojang’s voxel block universe that was meant to provide another twist on the formula, and it did pretty well at that, but it sounds like Mojang is ready to move on after one more update. The Minecraft developer and publisher of Minecraft Legends has announced there will be one more content update - Snow vs Snouts - and then it is ending new content development on the game.

Mojang announced the end of content updates for Minecraft Legends alongside the Snow vs Snouts Lost Legend in a game update blog post. There, Mojang laid out its reasoning for moving on from the game:

Since launch, we've listened to community feedback and implemented a series of changes and tweaks to make the game better. With that complete, we're now going to take a step back from development. While we won’t be releasing any new content (i.e. updates, Lost Legends, or Marketplace DLC) for Minecraft Legends, the fun doesn't stop here. We'll continue having a blast playing the game alongside our community because those rowdy piglins are showing no signs of slowing down.

Even as content updates end on Minecraft Legends, players can still play and claim the Bright-Eyed Hero skin for free.

Source: Mojang

It sounds like the servers for Minecraft Legends will be staying on for the foreseeable future after Snow vs Snouts, even if new content is coming to an end. What’s more, previous Lost Legends will remain available for free and a free Bright-Eyed Hero Skin has been added to the Minecraft Legends Marketplace for players to claim.

We very much enjoyed what Minecraft Legends had to offer when it launched. It’s twist on the Minecraft formula proved fun to play alone or with friends, and Mojang and developer Blackbird Interactive supported it with solid content updates like PVP after. It may be getting sunset on new content, but it’s still worth a play. For any further updates on the game and other Minecraft content, keep it locked here at Shacknews.