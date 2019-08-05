All Stories Tagged: Metal Gear Solid Series
This mod lets you play as Snake Plissken in Metal Gear Solid 5
The mash-up you never knew you needed comes to life with this awesome new mod.
EVO apologizes for misleading Tekken Solid Snake joke
While there was indeed some "good ass Tekken" played, it doesn't mean Snake is coming to the game, sadly.
Tekken 7 kicks off Season 3 DLC with Zafina and Leroy Smith
Tekken 7 is ready to launch a third season of DLC, starting off with Tekken 6's Zafina and an all-new character named Leroy Smith.
Metal Gear, Castlevania, and Silent Hill Featured in Humble Konami Sale
Scoop up some Konami titles in the latest sale from the team at Humble, including Metal Gear Solid 5, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, and Pro Evolution Soccer 2018.
Xbox Games with Gold's May Lineup Includes Metal Gear Solid 5, Vanquish
War never changes, but it does get cheaper.
Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience available for PS4/Xbox One
Everything Metal Gear Solid 5 in a neat little package.
Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One in October
Konami has released the ultimate collection for its Metal Gear Solid 5, which includes both Ground Zeroes and The Phantom Pain.
Metal Gear Survive is Konami's first Metal Gear game without Hideo Kojima
Metal Gear Survive is a 4-player co-op game that stars members of the Militaires Sans Frontières who find themselves in a completely alternate universe.
The original voice actor for Metal Gear Solid's Snake just teased a new project
Snake? Snake?! Snaaaaaaaaaaaaaake!