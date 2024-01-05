Silent Hill 2 & Metal Gear Solid Delta appear in PS5 2024 Upcoming Games video Konami's major titles don't have official release dates yet, but PlayStation seems to indicate they're coming this year.

As far as we know, Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater don’t have release dates, but PlayStation seems pretty confident Konami’s hotly anticipated titles are coming this year. In a recent 2024 Upcoming Games video, PlayStation listed both the Silent Hill 2 and Snake Eater remakes as arriving on PlayStation consoles this year. While Silent Hill 2 could have been expected, Snake Eater was a bit foggier.

PlayStation posted its Upcoming Games in 2024 video on its YouTube channel this week, showing off a plethora of titles that were known to be coming to PS5. Some obvious games were shown, such as Tekken 8, Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. However, the Silent Hill 2 remake and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater also made appearances in the video, adding validity to the idea that both should be coming sometime this year.

Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater had prominent spots in PlayStation's 2024 Upcoming Games video.

Source: PlayStation

Both Silent Hill 2 and Snake Eater have been questionable as far as when they’ll release coming into 2024. The last we heard on Silent Hill 2 from developer Bloober Team was that it could not commit to a date, or rather that Konami was in control of that information, and the studio asked for patience as it continues to work on the game. Meanwhile, we last saw Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater utilizing Unreal Engine 5 in an Xbox trailer, but no date was given at the time. It didn’t even have a year attached to it.

With PlayStation’s latest video, at the very least, Sony expects these titles will be landing on the PS5 sometime in 2024. Whether that actually happens remains to be seen, but Silent Hill 2 and Snake Eater are both high-profile releases for Konami that could be major parts of the 2024 year of gaming. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further details on both games.