Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 might not have keyboard & mouse support on PC

It sounds like you'll need a gamepad, even on PC, but at least Konami has added arguably one of the worst games in the franchise to the package.
TJ Denzer
Image via Konami
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 promises to be one of the first major gatherings of the Metal Gear series on modern platforms in several console generations, but it’s sounding like it may be missing a fairly critical feature on PC: keyboard and mouse support. A listing for the games appeared on Steam and has disappeared just as quick, but it suggested that the games cannot be played without a gamepad, even on PC platforms.

This seeming restriction on the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 was spotted by fans that saw the Steam pages before they were taken down, including @LordEmmerich. According to the pages, Metal Gear Solid 1, 2, and 3 in the Master Collection Vol. 1 package cannot be played via keyboard and mouse. They must be played via gamepad. That said, it also appears that Konami took these Steam pages down and these details may not be finalized at this time.

LordEmmerich's tweet about no keyboard or mouse support on Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1.
According to fans that saw the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Steam pages before they were pulled, keyboard and mouse won't be supported.
Source: @LordEmmerich

This alleged information does come alongside new official details about the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1. Konami has recently revealed on the collection’s official webpage that Snake’s Revenge has been added to the package. This was the NES version of Metal Gear 2 that made it over to the United States instead of the official MSX sequel. It’s a game that Kojima never had a hand in and he is not fond of, but it’s still a notable part of the series’ history. It’s also worth noting those original MSX games are included in the collection as well.

Nonetheless, not being able to play with keyboard and mouse on PC in any game sounds like a bit of a headscratcher. With the Steam pages currently down for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, it will remain to be seen if Konami ends up adding support after all. Stay tuned for updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

