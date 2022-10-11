Meta Reality Labs neural wristband teased during Meta Connect 2022
Meta is working on neural interface hardware, sharing a brief demo of its prototype during the Meta Connect 2022 Keynote.
Microsoft and Meta are partnering to bring the former's workspace organization and communication software to Quest line of virtual reality products.
The Meta Quest Store will soon open up to Microsoft's vast library of Game Pass titles.
Meta claimed that The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners has sold better on Quest 2 than all other platforms combined.
The newest in the Meta Quest line of VR headsets looks to be the most advanced one yet.
If you enjoy working out with your Meta Quest 2, you may want to consider purchasing the newly announced Active Pack fitness accessory bundle.
Meta's VR phenomenon is about to come to some non-VR devices.
Meta Connect 2022 had some exciting announcements for Quest owners. We've rounded the biggest ones up for anyone who missed Tuesday's presentation.
As Meta Connect 2022's keynote livestream kicks off, tune in to see the opening of the event and preliminary reveals here.