New 'Active Pack' fitness bundle for Meta Quest 2 available October 25 If you enjoy working out with your Meta Quest 2, you may want to consider purchasing the newly announced Active Pack fitness accessory bundle.

Meta Quest 2 users looking to integrate the headset into their fitness routine will undoubtedly be excited to hear about the new Active Pack that was announced today during the Meta Connect 2022 Keynote.

The Active Pack, which will be available online in the Meta Store for Meta Quest 2 starting October 25, is a fitness accessory bundle that comes with a wipeable facial interface, wrist straps, and adjustable knuckle straps.

As of right now, a price has yet to be announced for the Active Pack accessory bundle. Interestingly, the Active Pack was first unveiled last year during Facebook's 2021 Connect Keynote around the same time Facebook rebranded itself with the name Meta. During the 2021 keynote, it was noted that the Active Pack would ship out in 2022 and this has indeed proven to be the case, with the Active Pack available starting October 25, 2022.

