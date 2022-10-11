Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Microsoft Teams is coming to Meta Quest HMDs

Microsoft and Meta are partnering to bring the former's workspace organization and communication software to Quest line of virtual reality products.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Meta
7

It looks like Meta and Microsoft are coming together to bring a number of business and gaming services to Meta’s virtual reality ecosystem. That reportedly includes bringing a new form of Microsoft Teams to virtual reality platforms. Meta and Microsoft announced that Teams will be coming to Meta Quest platforms and Meta’s Horizon Worlds metaverse experience will also feature new functionality for streamlined access and launching of Teams.

Meta and Microsoft revealed their partnership and the development of Microsoft Teams for Quest HMDs via the Meta Connect 2022 Keynote livestream on October 11, 2022. It was during the livestream that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joined Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in talking about the services that will be launching on Quest platforms with Microsoft’s support. A VR version of Teams will allow businesses to organize and plan their work with staff via Quest VR headsets. The service isn’t ready yet, but Zuckerberg and Nadella promised updates on the development and launch of Microsoft Teams on Meta Quest will be coming in the near future.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared that a VR version of Microsoft Teams is coming to Meta Quest VR HMDs in the near future.
Source: Meta

More than just allowing players to access a VR version of Microsoft Teams, Meta and Microsoft are working to integrate Teams into further functions of the Meta VR ecosystem. Once Teams is available on Meta Quest, users will reportedly be able to access and use Teams easily from the Horizon Worlds metaverse experience, easily launching meetings, presentations, or other organizational tools of Teams in Meta’s signature social VR experience.

Horizon Worlds was also announced to be getting a non-VR version on PCs and mobile devices. With Teams expanding to the Quest HMD ecosystem, Meta and Microsoft are also partnering up in other ways, such as gaming. Stay tuned for more Meta Connect 2022 coverage and further updates on Meta and Microsoft’s partnership and services.

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    October 11, 2022 11:30 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Microsoft Teams is coming to Meta Quest HMDs

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      October 11, 2022 11:32 AM

      Do you have a second?


      BUT IN VR

    • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      October 11, 2022 11:33 AM

      How to make meetings even worse - conduct them with dead-eyed avatars with a VR headset on for no real reason.

      • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        October 11, 2022 12:07 PM

        If this supports the windows 11 free and built jn chat - which is based on teams - that means vr with friends and family. And that has a much higher chance I’d being used IMO

        • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          October 11, 2022 12:13 PM

          Sorry to be a dick but... why? I'd be even more eager to see friends and family's actual faces via video than awkward floating avatars.

          • FrayLo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            October 11, 2022 12:17 PM

            One day it won’t require a full HMD, we are still in the early days of AR/VR.

          • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
            October 11, 2022 12:23 PM

            Having attended meetings for both professional and personal reasons over video and in VR, I'll take the VR meeting over a video screen any day. It is much easier to pick up on social cues, and little things like spatial audio go a long way to providing a sense of presence that you literally cannot get with a webcam. There is a whole body of research backing up how much more effective immersive interactions are then video or audio based ones as well.

            That said, not every meeting will be or needs to be in vr. But for stuff like design, product reviews, or collaboration among international teams, I think a lot of folks will start to prefer VR.

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          October 11, 2022 12:19 PM

          They'll just use the already existing VR chat or other apps with established user bases and mature feature sets.

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        October 11, 2022 12:15 PM

        45/ WOAH, the next generation of Codec avatars have gone WAY past the uncanny valley.
        "Instant Avatars" are also -- to my eye -- pretty indistinguishable from video or volumetric capture.
        Pretty mind-blowing speculative design that "may not end up in their products"

        https://twitter.com/kentbye/status/1579899930327789568

        • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
          October 11, 2022 12:29 PM

          My biggest concern with the new avatars is privacy, especially after seeing how strongly people come to identify with their avatars in social spaces, even when those avatars aren't photorealistic at all. The ability to easily steal someone's avatar is actually one of the reasons that VR Chat implemented EAC recently, because it was far too easy to steal something that someone may have spent hundreds of hours on. One of the folks I spoke with after the keynote was a K12 educator and he mentioned that one of his concerns was adults using child avatars and vice versa, and the dangers that could pose.

          I did have a chat with someone from Meta in the courtyard after the keynote that made me feel somewhat more confident about that, though. He sounded middle-aged like most of us and mentioned that he had been in the tech industry for quite some time, and when I mentioned my concerns with the privacy he told me he wouldn't have come to Meta to work on these projects if he didn't believe that the company was taking privacy seriously after their mistakes. That said, he also agreed with me that that is what every company says and that only time will tell.

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      October 11, 2022 11:44 AM

      Lawd help us

    • FlatlineDixay legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      October 11, 2022 12:08 PM

      Darkest timeline

    • fragasm legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      October 11, 2022 12:17 PM

      Co-worker in VR: "Hi"

      ...

Hello, Meet Lola