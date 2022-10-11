Microsoft Teams is coming to Meta Quest HMDs Microsoft and Meta are partnering to bring the former's workspace organization and communication software to Quest line of virtual reality products.

It looks like Meta and Microsoft are coming together to bring a number of business and gaming services to Meta’s virtual reality ecosystem. That reportedly includes bringing a new form of Microsoft Teams to virtual reality platforms. Meta and Microsoft announced that Teams will be coming to Meta Quest platforms and Meta’s Horizon Worlds metaverse experience will also feature new functionality for streamlined access and launching of Teams.

Meta and Microsoft revealed their partnership and the development of Microsoft Teams for Quest HMDs via the Meta Connect 2022 Keynote livestream on October 11, 2022. It was during the livestream that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joined Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in talking about the services that will be launching on Quest platforms with Microsoft’s support. A VR version of Teams will allow businesses to organize and plan their work with staff via Quest VR headsets. The service isn’t ready yet, but Zuckerberg and Nadella promised updates on the development and launch of Microsoft Teams on Meta Quest will be coming in the near future.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared that a VR version of Microsoft Teams is coming to Meta Quest VR HMDs in the near future.

More than just allowing players to access a VR version of Microsoft Teams, Meta and Microsoft are working to integrate Teams into further functions of the Meta VR ecosystem. Once Teams is available on Meta Quest, users will reportedly be able to access and use Teams easily from the Horizon Worlds metaverse experience, easily launching meetings, presentations, or other organizational tools of Teams in Meta’s signature social VR experience.

Horizon Worlds was also announced to be getting a non-VR version on PCs and mobile devices. With Teams expanding to the Quest HMD ecosystem, Meta and Microsoft are also partnering up in other ways, such as gaming. Stay tuned for more Meta Connect 2022 coverage and further updates on Meta and Microsoft’s partnership and services.