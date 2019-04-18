Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: Shadow of Doom DLC impressions: Doom's day
The Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom have finally made it to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 in Shadow of Doom. Does their arrival save the day for MUA3's DLC? Our review.
Marvel's Avengers is getting one more hero, as the unnamed Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan, has been confirmed as a playable character during a new trailer revealed at NYCC 2019.
Iron Man VR got a release date at this year's New York Comic Con and is ready to fly onto PlayStation VR in February.
It's time to hit the ground for A-Day, as Shacknews goes hands-on with Marvel's Avengers for the first time from this year's PAX West.
Square Enix began its Gamescom by uploading the full 18-minute A-Day prologue mission for its upcoming superhero action game, Marvel's Avengers.
Feel the need to complete your alliance? Find out who needs to be unlocked in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 and how to unlock them.
Does Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 prove to be a great comeback for a series that's been inactive for almost a decade? Our review.
Before Marvel reveals the future of its cinematic universe, learn about the future of their video game line.
Marvel's greatest heroes have come together once more and Shacknews assembles our oddball team at E3 2019, as we go hands-on with Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order.
To celebrate the release of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Battle Lines is getting a major update that will add in over 100 new cards.